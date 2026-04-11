Rory McIlroy’s magical second round puts him in dominant position to defend Masters title

The green hue which formed at Augusta National in the second round of the 90th edition of the Masters had nothing to do with the actual jacket awarded to the champion, rather the rather tantalising dominance of Rory McIlroy, seeking to become only the fourth player in history to go back-to-back, and the emergence of Shane Lowry – who played bogey-free golf – as a challenger.

A year on from McIlroy’s historic career Grand Slam achievement, the two Irishmen each moved into the weekend with genuine ambition: McIlroy imposingly claimed a six strokes 36-holes lead with a magical round of 65 for 12-under-par 132, while Lowry’s birdie-par-birdie finish for a 69 for 139 enabled him to gather as one of the remote pretenders to the throne.

McIlroy was imperious, as a late charge of birdie-birdie-par-birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie from the 12th to 18th created one of the most remarkable runs in Masters history – the roars working through the towering Cathedral Pines to every section of the property – to make a dominant move, even if his driver was at times wayward but his creativity and shot-making making up for any such shortcomings.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks off the 18th green. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

His lead of six strokes set a new record lead for the halfway stage.

And McIlroy’s sights were left firmly placed on becoming the first player since Tiger Woods in 2002 to successfully defend the tournament. If he were to close the deal, the Northern Irishman would become just the fourth player in history to achieve the feat, joining Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo. The sense was that McIlroy had destiny in his own hands.

In beautiful sunshine on a course running fast and firm, McIlroy – after a shaky start to his back nine, bogeying the 10th – caught fire on a majestic homeward run the mesmerised the galleries. A run of four birdies in five holes from the 12th saw him break free of Patrick Reed, and to then create clear daylight on all of those in pursuit.

McIlroy’s performance was akin to a wizard toying with all comers, knowing he held a spell on one and all, his pitch-in birdie on the 17th – where he raised his wedge like a wand to the skies as the ball disappeared – proving him a man apart, as he took a six-shot lead over Reed and Sam Burns into the weekend.

Roars for Rory after a chip-in birdie on No. 17. #themasters pic.twitter.com/g7dWFVTIf4 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2026

A group of three players – Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose – reached the halfway point in tied-fourth, all cast as pursuers, their challenge all the greater for McIlroy’s brilliant finish.

Lowry, for his part, played beautifully tee-to-green, hitting 17 of 18 greens in regulation and demonstrating great patience: his birdie on the first hole was followed by 14 straight pars before finally getting an obedient putter for birdies on the par 3 16th and then from 10 feet on the 18th, both of which saw him fist-pump the warm air with conviction.

“I’m in a nice position. I played well, felt like I did a lot of good things, and my attitude was great. So, I’m very, very happy ... I felt good, felt calm. I felt good. I felt like I was hitting the ball in the right spots. You know, I was very happy to convert two of those last three. Obviously it’s a long way to go, but yeah, I have a late tee time on Saturday afternoon is always a nice place to be in,” said Lowry.

Yet, for those who moved into contention, others went the wrong way. And none more surprisingly than world number one Scottie Scheffler, who was twice in the water – in the tributary to Rae’s Creek in front of the par 5 13th and again over the back of the par 5 15th green – in signing for a 74 that left him cast adrift on level-par 144 with a lot of work to do over the weekend, while Bryson DeChambeau triple-bogeyed the closing hole to fall outside the cut line.

Meanwhile, Tom McKibbin’s debut appearance in the Masters finished with a disappointing missed cut after he followed his opening 75 with a 76 for seven-over 151.

“It’s probably the first time I’ve came to a place and sort of felt I must try to not miss it again. Obviously it’s very hard to get in. I definitely like to try and get back here at some point. It would be nice. It’s definitely the best golf tournament the that I’ve ever played,” said McKibbin, who earned his exemption on the back of his win in the Hong Kong Open last year.