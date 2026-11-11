New York City firefighters search rubble for survivors after building collapses

Firefighters are digging through the rubble of a three-storey building in Brooklyn after it collapsed at the edge of a construction site, killing at least one person and trapping others in the wreckage.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the Flatbush area. News helicopter footage showed dozens of firefighters scouring the debris, with a group homing in on one area and appearing to use a saw to cut through the wreckage.

One person was pronounced dead and another was critically injured and taken to hospital, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department said.

More people were also taken to hospital but their conditions were not immediately clear.

The aerial videos showed firefighters digging at least one person out of the rubble and removing them on a stretcher.

The building that collapsed had been perched at the edge of a lot where another one-storey building had been torn down for a construction project. The site was being excavated, and the building that fell down filled the construction pit with bricks and wood.

Another building that shared a wall with the collapsed structure remained standing, but its wall was shorn off, exposing the rooms inside, including a bedroom and closets filled with clothing.

First responders work the scene (Ryan Murphy/AP)

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A drone hovered over the site as firefighters dug by hand, throwing chunks of rubble aside, and rescuers used dogs to sniff for survivors.

As darkness fell, firefighters used flashlights to illuminate the area where they worked. – AP

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