Shane Lowry leads India Championship after back-nine birdie blitz

Shane Lowry on day one of the DP World India Championship at Delhi Golf Club. Photograph: Prakash Singh/Getty Images

Shane Lowry was all smiles after a superb eight-under-par first round of 64 gave him the lead in the inaugural DP World India Championship in New Delhi.

The Irishman looked at ease in playing with European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and team-mate Tommy Fleetwood as he made eight birdies, including five in a row from the 11th to 15th holes at Delhi GC, to lead Japan’s Keita Nakajima by one shot.

On the 18th hole, there was a lighthearted break in play as a dog ran on the green, before the Offaly golfer finished off from four feet for a 64.

Playing partners Fleetwood and Donald made good starts with four-under-par 68s, keeping the good vibes from Bethpage Black as Lowry looked the inspired golfer that helped Europe retain the cup.

“It was a really nice group, playing with Luke and Tommy,” said Lowry, who was beaming in the post-round interview. “When I saw the draw I was really happy, really excited.”

“We all had a great time and we all played pretty good and I just rolled off a few more birdies than they did on the back nine.

“We could hear the horns from the road – it was not as off-putting as the Bethpage crowd.

“There was a little Ryder Cup chat out there but at the end of the day we are all professional golfers and ultimately we all want to beat each other, even though we are friends.”

Lowry said he was very happy with his putting in the opening round, while he said the course really fit his eye.

“This type of golf course suits me. I spend half the year moaning about courses that are too wide, so when I get here I have to take advantage of it. I did today, and hopefully I can keep doing it for the rest of the week.”

Rory McIlroy tees off on the 14th hole. Photograph: Prakash Singh/Getty

Rory McIlroy sits five shots back after a solid opening round of 69, as he left his driver out of his bag for the first time on tour due to the tight nature of the course.

McIlroy still found some trouble without the big stick, hooking into the rough at the par five 8th, barely getting it out of the trees en route to a bogey six.

The world number two had got off to an ideal start by chipping in from the fringe at his first hole, the 10th. It was one of six birdies, to go with three bogeys.

“Dog [driver] was out of the bag, probably asleep in the locker,” McIlroy said of his club selection, as he still averaged more than 270 yards off the tee.

“Sometimes if you’re really conservative off a par-five today, you might like a five-wood into the green, but I’m never going to hit driver. I just don’t see any hole out there that I hit it more than say 260, 270 off the tee.

“You’re just really trying to be as conservative as possible off the tee and then trying to pick off birdies on the par fives and maybe pick up a couple more.”

Conor Purcell had a wild round that included a triple-bogey seven and an eagle three that all added up for a two-over-par 74. The Dubliner is in tied 99th position as he faces a battle to make the cut.