Bryson DeChambeau is a ‘captain’s nightmare’, says Brandel Chamblee

NBC golf analyst Brandel Chamblee has said Bryson DeChambeau is a “captain’s nightmare” and his YouTube views are generated by bots in a blistering attack on the US golfer before the Ryder Cup.

Speaking on the Golf Channel with Rich Lerner and Paul McGinley, Chamblee said the comments in relation to DeChambeau taking the opportunity to being up his YouTube channel when asked to respond to comments made by Rory McIlroy in an interview. DeChambeau has 2.4 million YouTube subscribers and has played rounds with US president Donald Trump, John Daly and others.

“He’s trying to drum some interest up for himself and I thought it was poignant when he was asked about the rhetoric of Rory, he didn’t mention the goal this week of winning the Ryder Cup. He didn’t talk about playing on a team and how much that meant,” Chamblee said.

“What he did do was talk about his YouTube channel, if you want to talk about the numbers generated by that, it’s pretty dubious. I have no doubt that bots are generating those views.

“I have no doubt there is some interest as well, but that’s what he wants to talk about. Not the team, not the Ryder Cup.

“It’s one of the reasons he will be so difficult to get paired with. No doubt he is one hell of a golfer, no doubt he has his moments of generosity with fans, I’ve heard about them. He’s an odd duck when he’s trying to fit in with a team and he has so many bulletin board mistakes. I think he would be a captain’s nightmare.”

DeChambeau had been asked about comments McIlroy made in an interview last week, where McIlroy said: “I think the only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people. That is basically what I think of that. To get attention he will mention me or Scottie [Scheffler] or others.”

In response, DeChambeau said: “All I’m trying to do is to inspire kids on YouTube. We’ve developed a big audience, I’m trying to focus on that train of thought, whatever Rory says and what not, I’m excited and I hope we have some good banter back and forth and if not and he wants to keep doing what he’s doing, no problem.

“The crowd is going to be on our side, we’re going to have a fun time. Ultimately my job is for a kid out there looking at me hitting the golf ball and smiling, that’s the goal.”