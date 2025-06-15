US Open: Sam Burns leads the field with one-shot lead over Spaun and Scott

Sam Burns of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the third round of the 125th US Open. Photograph: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

America’s Sam Burns holds a one-shot lead into Sunday’s final round of the US Open after the third round at Oakmont.

The 28-year-old world number 22 posted three birdies and two bogeys in his one-under 69 as he maintained his overnight lead and moved to four under par after 54 holes.

Burns holds a one-shot lead over JJ Spaun and Adam Scott.

American Ryder Cup player Burns exchanged the lead with his playing partner Spaun throughout a tense 18 holes, but took an outright lead when Spaun bogeyed the 18th after a wayward tee shot.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton recorded a third-round 68, which propelled him up the leader board and in with a shot of winning a first major on Sunday night.

He fired five birdies and sits five shots behind overnight leader Sam Burns.

Hatton joked that the brutal Oakmont course at the US Open has brought everyone down to his level of mental fragility after bursting into contention going into the final round.

Hatton is known for his tendency to explode, often breaking clubs and getting angry on the course.

The punishing conditions of the famous course in Pennsylvania have tested the patience of all 156 players with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry among those who have lost their temper.

“I am five behind, a lot can happen out there. I would certainly be very happy with another 68,” said Hatton.

“We will see how it plays out. I’ll try my best. To finish two under, I’m very happy.”

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre is at three-over-par and still has “100 per cent” belief he can win on Sunday.

MacIntyre described his opening round level-par 70 as one of the best of his life, but he bettered it just 48 hours later to card a 69.

Asked if he can win, he replied: “One hundred per cent. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe that, it’s a simple answer, yes.”

Rory McIlroy is cast among the also-rans, however, after his third round of 74 for a 54-holes total of 220, 10 over par.

Elsewhere, Adam Scott rolled back the years in his pursuit of a first major in 12 years, firing a three-under-par 67 to be tied for second with Spaun.

Viktor Hovland is the only other man in the red at one under.

It is as you were for world number one Scottie Scheffler, who carded an even-par 70 to remain at four-over-par.

Scheffler maintained he was still in contention after Friday’s second round, but failed to make any ground on the leaders, his three birdies cancelled out by three bogeys.

But he is still not giving up hope, saying: “It’s going to be really tough for me to catch them, but I think right now I’m seven shots back, which around this place, I mean, anything can happen. – PA