US Open digest: Lightning may yet have its say at Oakmont

A weather warning on the course during the second round of the US Open. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

A thunderstorm alert remains in situ for the Pittsburgh area ahead of the final two rounds of the championship, with on-site meteorologist Jake Swick monitoring a front that has headed up from Mexico and Texas and due to pass through western Pennsylvania.

Swick, of Florida-based company Thor Guard, has set up a weather studio in the ladies’ locker room at the club house and has two lightning predictions systems and three weather stations at the course, much of it positioned on the roof of the clubhouse.

“We work with the USGA and give them our advice, and they take that information and make the right call ... I grab every bit of weather information I can because I want it to be as accurate as possible. Every little bit of information helps,” he said.

Rain itself would not stop play; it is the presence of lightning in the air, though, which would most likely lead to a suspension.

The chances of the system slowing down and missing the Pittsburgh area over the weekend? Slim, with Saturday’s third round likely to be impacted. However, the prospects for the final round are improved as – just like in 2016 – there would be the chance to play catch-up if needed.

Long live the Oakmont Squirrel

The so-called “Oakmont Squirrel” which is the logo for much of the merchandise at the US Open – and which includes a toy squirrel with golf ball rather than nut in its paws as one of the main sellers – is actually a secondary logo for the club, whose main crest features intertwined lettering of OCC (for Oakmont Country Club).

The squirrel logo, though, has proven a popular standard for merchandise through the US Open’s different iterations at Oakmont, the original – first introduced in 1962, when Jack Nicklaus won – featured a tam o’shanter.

In subsequent years, artist Lee Wybranski – who produces a unique painting for each US Open venue – has advised on changes to maintain its novelty.

One hit wonder

A rare hole-in-one at the US Open – only the second ever at Oakmont, which is hosting the championship for a record 10th time – gave Victor Perez a helping hand in moving into contention for a breakthrough Major as he added a 70 to his opening round 71 for 141, right in the hunt for the title.

Perez claimed a first top-10 finish of the season in last week’s Canadian Open and brought that momentum to another level with a stunning ace on the Par 3 sixth hole.

It was only the second ever ace at Oakmont (following on from Scott Simpson at the 16th in 1983) and became the 54th hole-in-one in US Open history.

Australia's Adam Scott watches an approach shot on the first hole during the second round of the US Open at Oakmont Country Club. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Colourful mystery

One of the great mysteries about Oakmont’s historic clubhouse – which houses photographs and memorabilia, including trophies and even a discarded cigarette smoked by Angel Cabrera on his way to winning the US Open in 2007 – is how and when the actual colour of the wooden structure changed hue.

Nobody knows, as early photographs were entirely black and white.

Originally, based on a watercolour painting from its early days, the clubhouse featured a reddish-brown exterior that was in tune with the turn-of-the-20th century Tudor Revival buildings of the time. At some point, it changed to a green exterior.

Even the club’s historian David Moore has been unable to establish exactly when, but has a theory as to why it may have been changed: “If I had to venture a guess, the white and green would kind of blend in to the golf course.”

By the Numbers: 17-18

In the event of a playoff, a two hole aggregate format – playing the 17th and 18th holes – will determine the champion. If there is a tie after the two holes, a sudden-death playoff will commence on the 15th and, if needed, playing on each hole to the 18th until a winner emerges.

Quote

“Everyone seems like they’re exhausted when they come in off the course just because it’s a punch in the face.” – Denny McCarthy of the draining nature of Oakmont.