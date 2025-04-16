Justin Rose looking to leave Masters ‘torment’ behind him at the RBC Heritage

Justin Rose of England in action during the Pro Am event prior to the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

Justin Rose has said he feels “tormented” by a feeling of what might have been after losing a second Masters playoff.

Eight years after losing out to Sergio Garcia at Augusta National, Rose was beaten on the first extra hole by Rory McIlroy, who holed from short range for birdie after Rose’s attempt had narrowly missed.

Rose had started the final round seven shots behind McIlroy, but made his 10th birdie of the day on the 18th in a closing 66 to set the clubhouse target, with McIlroy then missing from five feet for the title in regulation.

“Mixed emotions for sure,” Rose, who also finished second behind Jordan Spieth in 2015 and was runner-up in the Open Championship at Royal Troon last year, said of his reflections on the Masters in a press conference ahead of the RBC Heritage.

“A lot of outpouring from people with a lot of positive comments coming at me so trying to absorb that and absorb the week, but the same time looking at my phone and wishing there was a different message there.

“Having been in that situation before and even more this time, I could really sense what it would be like to win it. I was right there on the edge of winning it obviously.

“I certainly don’t feel down in any way, shape or form because of the performance I was able to put in and how I was able to feel putting in that performance, but just sort of ... don’t know what the right word is, tormented probably by the thought of what might have been.

“I take that loss pretty badly. But listen, I was a stone’s throw away from winning the Open, winning the Masters. I would have been going for a Grand Slam at the PGA Championship. It’s like, it can be that close. I’ve got to believe that.

“The last two majors I’ve been right there and been beaten by the top players in the world at the peak of their game.

“But on both occasions I’ve felt like I’ve stepped up, I’ve hit the shots, I’ve played well, I’ve felt great, and I’m doing the right things to win. So just got to keep the level high enough to keep creating those opportunities.”

RBC Heritage

Rickie Fowler at Harbour Town Golf Links. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

Purse: $20 million ($3.6 million for the winner)

Where: Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, South Carolina

The course: A PGA Tour favourite, the par 71, 7,213 yards is known for rewarding accuracy and strategy over power and it is a course where good short iron players and straight drivers have prospered. A Pete Dye/Jack Nicklaus design, it was lengthened slightly this year to protect a course that relies on strategically-placed bunkers and small greens for its main challenge. Two fairway bunkers have been converted back to waste areas. After this tournament, the course will be closed for an extensive restoration project that will be overseen by Davis Love III and his design company. Love III had the most success here of any golfer, winning five times.

The field: It is a signature event this year, so the field is stacked. Originally, Masters champion Rory McIlroy was supposed to be in the field, but withdrew to celebrate his green jacket victory back in Northern Ireland, which the organisers will not begrudge. World number one Scottie Scheffler is in the field, searching for his first PGA Tour victory of the season. He is also the defending champion, winning by three shots after his Masters win last year. Justin Rose is in the field, fresh off his Masters second-place as are nine of the world’s top 10, with McIlroy the only player missing.

Quote-Unquote: “It was really cool for me to be there in that moment. He’s a good friend of mine. To be able to congratulate him and just see the joy on him and his family was really cool.” – Scheffler speaking on handing the green jacket to McIlroy in The Butler Cabin last Sunday.

Irish in the field: Shane Lowry is the sole Irish player in the field, teeing it up alongside Jordan Spieth at 3.40pm Irish time on Thursday. The Offalyman shot a disappointing 81 in the final round of the Masters after reaching second place behind McIlroy at one point on Saturday, finishing tied 42nd. It was an unusual finish by the ultra-consistent Lowry and meant he fell two places in the world golf rankings, and will be looking to bounce back with Ryder Cup points at stake.

Betting: Scheffler is clear favourite at 10-3. Morikawa is 10-1, Ludvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele are 11-1. Lowry is 23-1. Good each-way value in former champion Spieth at 30-1 and Brian Harman at 60-1.

On TV: Live on Sky Sports Golf from 12.30pm.

– Additional reporting from PA