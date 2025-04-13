Rory McIlroy: ‘I’m not going to shy away from it. Situations like tomorrow are the reason I practice’

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland acknowledges the crowd on the 18th hole during the third round of the 2025 Masters. Photograph: Harry How/Getty

Rory McIlroy says he is not going to “shy away” from the challenge of winning his first Masters on Sunday and completing the Career Grand Slam.

The Northern Irishman shot a second consecutive round of 66, which included two stunning eagles, to take a two-shot lead into the final round over Bryson DeChambeau. The final round is set to be a showdown between the pair, who famously battled at Pinehurst at the US Open last year as the American came out on top.

“I think I’m not going to shy away from it,” McIlroy said on Sky Sports. “Situations like tomorrow are the reason I get up and I work hard and I practice all the right things. If I didn’t want this moment, I wouldn’t be doing all those things. This is what I want to do, these are the pairings I want to be in, so I’m excited for that.”

McIlroy made a dream start by going five under for his first five holes, helped by chipping in for an eagle at the par 5 second, which catapulted him into the lead which he did not relinquish all day.

“You want to maybe be two or three under through three, I was four under through three. A dream start. I had a little bit of a wobble around the middle of the round. Bogey on the par 5 eighth hole, I should have had a birdie putt on nine and three-putted 10. But I thought I steadied myself with a really good par putt on 11.

“I think just to get through 11 and 12 in even par was important. All I was trying to do was take advantage of the par 5s and with a good four on 13 and then the shot of the day on 15, the six iron, to be able to convert that. I had a great Saturday here at Augusta and I am excited for tomorrow.”

The world number two was particularly pleased with his iron play.

“My approach play was really solid today. I drove the well with the driver, I felt like I left myself above the hole a lot, so I couldn’t be aggressive with some putts, maybe be a bit more aware of leaving the ball above the hole.”

McIlroy hit 10 fairways with an average driving distance of 340 yards, hitting 12 greens. It was his seventh round of 66 or better at the Masters in his career, only Tiger Woods has scored more.

After his round of 69, which included a long-range putt from off the green for birdie at the last, DeChambeau said he was focused on taking it one shot at a time tomorrow.

“Every hole mattered. The most important thing is to be focused on the next shot and how I give myself the best chance. Wasn’t striking my irons well today. I will work on that and if I can get that locked in for tomorrow, it will be a fun match.”