Masters Diary: Matt McCarty makes the most of his Augusta exemption

Matt McCarty plays a shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A question mark was placed by some on giving exemptions to players on the PGA Tour who earned their places in the Masters field through winning the so-called FedEx Fall Series events when many of the top players have gone into hibernation.

Matt McCarty has put an end to such conjecture with his debut performance in the tournament, particularly the manner in which he recovered from a double bogey-bogey start to his second round by going on a birdie blitz that saw him sign for a 68 to 139, five under par.

As a child, McCarthy had first visited Augusta National with his dad. “I remember it being hilly and good sweet tea and moon pies and everything,” is his initial recall of that visit.

Now, he’s back as a competitor in what is just his 15th ever tournament on the PGA Tour, having worked his way through the Korn Ferry Tour.

READ MORE

“I’ve been a pro for almost four years but only my 15th Tour event, so I think that’s a little crazy that it’s at the Masters. But I think I’ve learned a lot, and excited to be out here and excited to be in this spot going into the next two days,” said left-hander McCarty, who is from Arizona and has one tour win in the Black Desert tournament.

Corey Conners of Canada smiles on the 18th green. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Corey Conners has his coach in his thoughts at Masters

In-form Canadian Corey Conners has an extra incentive to get his hands on a green jacket this weekend, with his long-time coach Herb Page currently hospitalised in receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer.

“No one is in more of a fight than coach Page. I know he’s doing everything he can,” remarked Conners – who has three top-10s in his last four tournaments on the PGA Tour – of Page, who was his coach at Kent State University.

Page actually caddied in practice at the 2004 Masters for another of his players, Ben Curtis, and sent out a good luck message earlier this week to both Conners and his fellow Canadian Taylor Pendrith.

From his hospital bed in the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, Page – appropriately dressed in green – sent a video message, “I’m making the turn,” after completing his third of six scheduled chemotherapy sessions.

Greenbacks and a green jacket just part of winner’s prize

So, apart from the millions of greenbacks that will wire into the champion’s bank account, which was $3.6 million last year, what else will the winner of this 89th Masters receive?

Well, for starters, the champion will have his name engraved on the permanent Masters Trophy – which consists of 900 separate pieces of silver depicting the Augusta National clubhouse – which remains in the clubhouse from one tournament to another.

The winner also receives a sterling replica Masters Trophy, a gold medal and, of course, a green jacket.

The tradition of awarding the champion a green jacket – single breasted, single vent in Masters green adorned with the Augusta National logo on the left chest pocket – started in 1949, when Sam Snead was the winner.

Traditionally, the champion takes his jacket home with him for one year, returning it to the club when he returns for the tournament. The jacket is then stored at the club and is available for use whenever the champion visits.

Bubba Watson chips to the second green during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Bubba Watson shows glimpses of his old self as he makes cut

Two-times Masters champion Bubba Watson’s switch to the LIV Golf may help explain why he has fallen to 1,826th in the official world rankings. But the 46-year-old American, who has also been troubled by a leg injury, showed glimpses of his old self in making the cut at the Masters for the first time since 2022.

“Seems like you’re back to being Bubba,” remarked one reporter to Watson after he signed for a 72 to add to his opening 71 for a 143, safely inside the cut line.

“Well, today I am, but tomorrow could be a totally different ball game,” replied Watson, who though he admitted his old confidence is not yet back, attributed a change in putter as one factor in his improvement.

Number of the day: 12

There are 12 cabins located on the property at Augusta National which provide lodging for the club’s members and their guests. Three of the cabins – the Eisenhower, Butler and Roberts – are located near the clubhouse, with the Butler cabin used as a television studio for the tournament broadcast.

Quote of the day

“I think my good is good. I feel like I’m showing much more quality this year in my game than I have done the last couple years. I’m not worried about my good stuff. It’s just about making the average a little bit better and getting that closer to my good stuff so you can compete week-in, week-out” – Justin Rose.