More than 550,000 students reached through Microsoft Stem and artificial intelligence programme

James O'Connor, Microsoft Ireland site lead, with students who had the opportunity to present their projects at the Dream Space national showcase this week.

More than 550,000 students have now been reached through Microsoft’s Dream Space programme, the company said at their annual national Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (Stem) and artificial intelligence (AI) showcase.

Microsoft launched the Dream Space programme in 2018 to help primary and post-primary students develop Stem, digital and AI skills. The tech giant has invested €12 million over the past eight years.

The showcase aspect of the programme, entering its fourth year, has become a national platform for students to highlight their engagement with the programme based on projects carried out in school.

The event was held over four days at One Microsoft Place in Leopardstown and had more than 1,000 students from around the Republic gather to present projects on how Stem, coding and AI could help solve real-world problems.

More than 1,000 students attended the four-day event at Microsoft’s Leopardstown offices.

More than 170 student-led projects were showcased, with a strong focus on sustainability, inclusion, and wellbeing.

Projects included a smart polytunnel to support sustainable food growing, an inclusive communication tool for non-verbal students, and a road safety system designed to improve safety on narrow rural roads.

James O’Connor, Microsoft Ireland site leader and corporate vice-president of Microsoft Global Operations Service Centre, said: “As AI continues to reshape how we live, work and learn, it’s vital that every student has the skills and confidence to thrive in an AI-powered economy.”

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“Through a structured, year‑long Stem-learning journey, the Dream Space programme equips young people with the capabilities they need to navigate and shape our rapidly evolving digital world,” he added.

Students came from 45 schools and youth clubs across 11 different counties, including St Mary’s National School in Edgeworthstown, Longford. Here, students used microbits to create a device that could detect sleep apnoea episodes to provide support to a team member’s brother, who has cerebral palsy and sleep apnoea.

Delivered in collaboration with the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Microsoft Dream Space aligns with the new primary school curriculum that has an increased focus on creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving.

“I loved being part of the Dream Space Showcase this year,” said Oisín Dixon, a student at St Mary’s National School.