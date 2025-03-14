Rory McIlroy answers the call after a spot of mobile phone interference

Rory McIlroy is sitting just one shot off the leaders after the first round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy opted to let his golf clubs do the talking. A wondrous approach to the 18th, setting up a birdie for an opening round of 67, emphasised the Northern Irishman’s ability to create his own storyline.

Social media descended into typical frenzy in the build-up to this Players Championship after McIlroy was heckled by an aspiring golfer during a practice round at Sawgrass. Video footage showed McIlroy removing the intemperate spectator’s mobile phone beside the 17th tee before the individual in question was ejected by security.

“No, you can’t,” was the McIlroy response when asked whether he could be probed about the incident. Why not? “Because I don’t want you to,” the reply. The 2019 champion was laughing but his stance was clear. He was far more open about the tournament scenario, which shows McIlroy just one shot off the lead. At the last, he found pine straw from the tee before punching a terrific iron from 161 yards to within 8ft of the cup.

“I certainly didn’t drive it the way I wanted to,” McIlroy said. “I didn’t hit it in as many fairways as I would have liked. I think with the greens being so receptive, you can get away with it a little bit. I’m not going to be able to get away with it for the rest of the week. I sort of rode my luck out there a little bit.” Indeed, McIlroy headed straight to the range when he had completed his media duties.

It had emerged that the individual who sledged McIlroy is a college golfer and ranked 60th in the world’s amateur standings. Luke Potter represents the University of Texas, the alma mater of Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler. Potter has written to McIlroy and the PGA Tour to express remorse for his actions.

“Look, I just made a mistake and I take ownership for it,” Potter told golfchannel.com. “I apologise for it. That’s about all that needs to be said. It’s just a good learning experience. Yeah, I apologise.”

The renowned Texas golf coach John Fields even got involved. “He’s got a hole in his heart,” said Fields of Potter. “He had no idea that what was coming out of his mouth was going to result in this fashion.” What an episode; a hilarious storm in a tea cup. We can only hope Potter faces off with McIlroy in a future version of the Ryder Cup.

Lucas Glover, JJ Spaun and Camilo Villegas head the pack at six under. Billy Horschel and Min Woo Lee are alongside McIlroy at minus five. Scheffler made a 69 as he pursues a third Players title in succession. “I didn’t think at all about last year,” Schefffler insisted. “Last year doesn’t truly matter when it comes to this tournament. This is a new four rounds and 72 holes and today I got off to a good start.”

That Justin Thomas declined to answer questions after round one was amusing. The two-time major champion wrote an impassioned letter to fellow PGA Tour professionals earlier this year, urging them to engage more with the media. “We’re incredibly lucky to have many passionate people tuning in to watch us every week,” Thomas said. “But let’s be honest − this game can feel a little distant at times.”

Yet here was Thomas, being guided away by a member of his management team rather than offer insight into a bruising 78. Do as I say, not as I do. Others to struggle included Matt Fitzpatrick, who finished triple bogey, double bogey to match Thomas’s score. Viktor Hovland slumped to an 80.

Aaron Rai, now a resident just a five-minute drive from Sawgrass, opened with an impressive 68. Robert MacIntyre continued his strong performances on golf’s biggest stages by signing for a three-under-par 69. MacIntyre seems to relish the toughest of tests.

Shane Lowry’s level par 72 was perfectly passable in scoring context. Ludvig Åberg lurks ominously at one under. The Swede will fancy his chances of opening his major winning account at next month’s Masters. Players glory would only intensify existing hype around Åberg. Jason Day withdrew before the start of the first round, with a stomach bug cited as cause for the Australian’s non-participation. — Guardian