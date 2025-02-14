Ireland’s Séamus Power one shot off leader Denny McCarthy at Genesis Invitational

Maybe he came in under the radar a little bit, but Séamus Power – still intent on making a debut appearance in the Ryder Cup later in the year – reaffirmed his ability and mental fortitude in the opening round of the $20 million Genesis where an opening round of three-under-par 69 left the Waterford man in tied-second, a shot behind American Denny McCarthy.

Power’s round featured four birdies and a lone bogey on the iconic South Course at Torrey Pines, where persistent rain and a course layout featuring heavy rough made for difficult conditions with last week’s Phoenix Open winner Thomas Detry, who signed for a 76, among those who found the going tough.

Rory McIlroy, winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his only start so far on the PGA Tour, opened with a level-par 72 (in tied-14th), while Shane Lowry signed for a 73 (in tied-20th). The leading 50 players plus ties from the 70-man field through two rounds survive the cut.

For Power, who earned his place in the signature event through his late-season performances last year in the FedEx Fall Series, it was a case of sticking to the process in difficult conditions. In his third straight week on tour, having finished 17th at Pebble Beach and tied-36th in Phoenix, Power stuck diligently to the task at hand to work his way to the top of the leaderboard, only to be leapfrogged late-on by McCarthy who eagled his closing hole.

On comparing the conditions to those he grew up playing in back home, Power remarked: “It’s been a long time obviously since I played a lot of golf in Ireland. But mentality becomes the biggest thing. It’s pretty easy to get down and to get a bit like mad at everything, the conditions and everything is harder today. It’s just to kind of somehow keep your head in it and stay positive somehow and just get through it. You’re trying to stay dry, you’re trying to stay warm, just hang in there as best you can.”

Power, who suffered a back injury at the Sony Open in Hawaii at the start of the season, has recovered well but is still seeking a third career win on the PGA Tour and has also worked his way into position to contend in this event which would change the dynamics of the season ahead. He has yet to earn a place in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the fourth of the PGA Tour’s signature events this season, and, at 124th in the latest world rankings, would need to work his way into the top-50 (or, even better, win) to earn a place in the Masters.

Also, there is that personal aim to make Luke Donald’s Europe team for the Ryder Cup.

“I’ve got to win at least one time, even one win. Obviously it depends on the win, but I feel like if you get multiple wins and get all the way to Atlanta, it’s going to be tougher for him not to pick you. That’s going to be my goal. I feel like if I reach a lot of my own things I kind of want to do and the goals I set for myself, I feel like things like that will kind of fall in place,” said Power.