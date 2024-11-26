Tiger Woods will not compete at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods has announced that he will not compete at the Hero World Challenge in December. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Woods, who hosts the event in the Bahamas, has not played since The Open, more than four months ago. He underwent back surgery in September.

“I am disappointed that I will not be able to compete this year at the Hero World Challenge, but always look forward to being tournament host,” Woods wrote on social media.

Woods said after The Open at Royal Troon that he intended to play, but it now looks to be too early for him during his recovery.

The 15-time major winner underwent microdepression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in the lower back. Woods’ sixth back surgery was done to repair a nerve impingement in his lower back, about two months after his last competitive start at The Open.

“The surgery went smoothly, and I’m hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season,” Woods said in a statement at the time. “I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf.”

It is unclear when Woods will compete again. He has played the PNC Championship, a family team event, with his son Charlie each December for the last four years.

Woods, meanwhile, said that three remaining places in the Hero Challenge field would be filled by Justin Thomas, Jason Day and Nick Dunlap.