Leona Maguire brings the fun back with impressive start to LPGA return

Leona Maguire of Ireland putts on the third green during the first round of the Kroger Queen City Championship. Photograph: Dylan Buell/Getty

Leona Maguire has adopted a policy of being kinder to herself, which was very much in evidence after a fine opening round of five-under-par 67 saw the European Solheim Cup player trail clubhouse leader Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa by two strokes in the Kroger Queen City Championship outside Cincinnati in Ohio on the LPGA Tour.

After a strong singles finish in Europe’s loss to the USA in last week’s Solheim Cup, where Maguire was disappointed with her amount of game time, the Cavan golfer – playing back in the USA for the first time in over two months after a summer based mainly in Europe – produced a fine first round in the championship with an eagle, four birdies and a bogey in her 67 which matched that of world number one Nelly Korda.

“There hasn’t been a lot of the fun in my golf this summer it seems like, so it was nice to have that [team experience] last week. I’m looking to bring more of that into this back end of the season, trying to be a bit kinder to myself and to enjoy my golf a little bit more.

“I’m looking to build off the momentum of last week. The last couple of Solheims I’ve played five matches; been exhausted after the Solheim, so it’s nice to be a little bit fresher this time round,” said Maguire.