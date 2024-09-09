Irish Open: Royal County Down prepares to be the star of the show yet again

One of the abiding images of the last time that the Irish Open was staged at Royal County Down Golf Club was that of Rickie Fowler, looking thoroughly miserable as the rain and wind combined to make for unpleasant weather conditions. That was in 2015 and in complete contrast to the sunshine that had prevailed on Fowler’s previous visit to the links as part of the 2007 winning Walker Cup team.

Yet, Fowler’s presence at the iconic links — ranked number one by magazine Golf Digest in their 100 Greatest Courses for 2024 — on each occasion eight years apart was, in its own way, a tribute to the course beneath Slieve Donard. Of its place at the very top of bucket list courses not just for golfing tourists but for players, men and women, wishing to play in championships on the Old Tom Morris original (with additional design inputs from George Coome, Harry Vardon and Harry Colt).

Although the links would be a worthy examination for the Open itself, logistical considerations and the nature of the duneland mean that the oldest of all championships hasn’t been staged at Royal County Down (RCD), but this week’s return of the Amgen Irish Open for a fifth time will again showcase it to a global television audience and add further to its reputation as a championship venue.

Through the years, RCD has played host to myriad championships and matches. The Irish Open was first staged there in 1928, a year after the inaugural event in Portmarnock, and was won by England’s Ernest Whitcombe, who again claimed the honours on its return in 1935.

Another English player, Arthur, Lees won when it staged it in 1939 and there would be a gap of 76 years before it returned to Newcastle in 2015 when Rory McIlroy acted as tournament host (in what was a bold initiative by the player’s foundation) and Denmark’s Soren Kjeldsen defeated Eddie Pepperell and Bernd Wiesberger in a playoff.

“We thought it was a perfect way to really kick‑start the foundation and really start to help other people because of who I am and what I do,” explained McIlroy, at the time, of his decision to host.

That 2015 Irish Open had McIlroy calling in many favours to get the likes of Fowler, Ernie Els, Martin Kaymer and Sergio Garcia to play — with the Northern Irish man’s payback being to play in tournaments hosted by his friends. In lifting the trophy for what was his fourth and last European Tour win, Kjeldsen explained that having played the course previously on a golfing holiday with friends had provided an edge.

Rory McIlroy hits his third shot on the fifth hole during his second — and final — round of the Irish Open at Royal County Down. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

“Having played it before helped me, because there’s so much to learn about this golf course. I mean, even though our yardage books are incredibly detailed and very good, it’s impossible to put everything down on paper that you need to know to play this course well,” remarked Kjeldsen.

The links has acted like a magnet for those golfing tourists for many a long year, but it has also been a must-go venue for championships which, aside from the Irish Open and the Walker Cup (only the second in Ireland, after Portmarnock, to host that biennial match between the amateurs of Britain and Ireland against those of the United States), RCD has also played host to the Senior Open, the R&A men’s and women’s Amateur Championships, the Curtis Cup and, most recently, the European Ladies’ Amateur Team Championship (in 2021, won by England).

Indeed, the Senior Open was staged three times over the links, won by Christy O’Connor jnr in 2000, Australian Ian Stanley in 2001 and Japan’s Noboru Sugai in 2002.

After O’Connor won the championship for a second time, having won at Royal Portrush the previous year, he said: “It is very special to win on the best course in the world.”

The men’s Amateur Championship was held at RCD on two occasions, both won by English players who went on different golfing career paths. Michael Bonnallack, who played in nine Walker Cups and who served as secretary of the R&A from 1983 to 1999, won the championship in 1970 and his contributions to golf as player and administrator saw him inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. Graeme Storm, who won at RCD in 1999, turned professional and was a two-time winner on the European Tour.

The Women’s Amateur Championship was the first high-profile event to be held on the links and that event has been staged more often at RCD than any other: May Hezlet, aged 17, won her first of five British Amateurs at RCD in 1899 and won again on the championship’s return in 1907; Cecilia Leitch won over the links in 1920, Simone de la Chaume in 1927, Wanda Morgan in 1935, Vicomtesse de St Sauver in 1950, Brigitte Varangot in 1963 and Belén Mozo in 2006.

The Curtis Cup has been staged at RCD once, in 1968 when the United States defeated GB&I by 10½ to 7½, while that Walker Cup match in 2007 saw a star-studded USA team — which featured Fowler alongside Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel and Webb Simpson — defeat the home team, in which McIlroy made his amateur swansong.

So, we’re back once more to the links ranked — by Golf Digest (and others) — as the number one in the world for another big championship. What will be the abiding image of this one?

Walker Cup final day 2007 at Royal County Down where Billy Horschel (right) and Rickie Fowler competed. Photograph: Russell Pritchard/Inpho

Billy Ho says No

Unfortunately, American Billy Horschel — the world number 25 — has been forced to withdraw from the Irish Open due to injury.

Horschel, who played at The K Club last year, had entered the tournament as part of a European swing that would take him on to next week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

However, the former FedEx Cup champion confirmed his withdrawal on social media:

“I was hoping to compete in next week’s Amgen Irish Open but unfortunately I sustained a minor back/rib injury early in the week at the BMW Championship that carried on last week at Tour Championship.

“My body needs another week to recover so the injury doesn’t continue to linger. I’m disappointed to miss the Irish Open as I enjoyed and loved my time at the K Club last year. The support that I and all the players received from the Irish fans was unbelievable.

“I was looking forward to once again seeing this amazing support at Royal County Down, whilst returning to the side of one of my greatest weeks/memories in golf during the Walker Cup in 2007. I will be watching and wishing nothing but the best for everyone involved with the tournament.”

Seán Keeling of the European Team on the 12th hole in his match against Will Hartman during the singles matches on day three of the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club, 2023, in Rome. Photograph: David Cannon/Getty Images

2+2

Teenager Seán Keeling has just started a golfing scholarship to Texas Tech but has been permitted to make a quick return home to tee up in the Irish Open, making it two amateurs in the field alongside Max Kennedy.

Keeling — who starred for Europe in last year’s Junior Ryder Cup win over the USA in Italy — earned his place in the field via a mini-order of merit (based on world ranking points) from the St Andrews Links Trophy, the R&A Amateur Championship, the European Individual Championship and the AIG Irish Amateur Close.

Keeling is a member of Roganstown Golf Club in north county Dublin and joins Royal Dublin’s Max Kennedy — who has graduated from the University of Louisville — as the two amateurs nominated by Golf Ireland in the field. Kennedy earned his spot as the top-ranked Irish player (32nd) in the amateur world rankings.

Golf Ireland received four invitations to the tournament, two amateur and two professionals, with Conor Purcell — a winner on the Challenge Tour this season, at the Black Desert NI Open — and Gary Hurley completing the quartet.

“We are delighted to have got four very much in-form players in the field. We are grateful to Sport Ireland, the DP World Tour and Amgen for the help in securing their places in the field. [It] is such an important date in the calendar and we are excited to see how all of our players perform in Royal County Down,” said Golf Ireland high-performance director Neil Manchip.

Actor James Nesbitt will take part in the Irish Open pro-am on Wednesday. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Presseye

Stars of the Co Down

Two of Armagh’s All-Ireland winning footballers will be among the stars of sport and screen taking part in the Irish Open pro-am on Wednesday.

Rían O’Neill and Jarlath Óg Burns have been confirmed for the pre-tournament event along with Armagh coach and former Kerry footballer Kieran Donaghy and former Irish rugby captain Rory Best, former rugby international Tommy Bowe and Irish hockey international Katie Mullan.

Patrick Kielty returns as host of RTÉ’s Late Late Show on Friday night but will return to this roots at the pro-am where actor James Nesbitt and Westlife singer Shane Filan are also down to play.