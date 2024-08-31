Great Britain and Ireland have the edge as they bid to end losing Curtis Cup run

Beth Coulter (Down), Áine Donegan (Clare) and Sara Byrne (Cork) are competing in the Curtis Cup at Sunningdal for Team Great Britain and Ireland. Photograph: David Lloyd/Golffile

Great Britain and Ireland need three and a half points from Sunday’s eight singles matches to win the Curtis Cup for the first time since 2016 after a superb second day at Sunningdale.

The home side won four of the six points on offer to claim a 7-5 lead over the United States, who have won the biennial contest three times in succession.

After both sides took one and a half points from the morning foursomes, Hannah Darling and Mimi Rhodes defeated Jasmine Koo and Asterisk Talley 3&2 in the afternoon four balls, with Lorna McClymont and Beth Coulter then beating Anna Davis and Melanie Green 2&1.

Sara Byrne had the chance to complete a session whitewash but was unable to hole from 12 feet for birdie on the 18th, meaning she and partner Lottie Woad had to settle for half a point against Rachel Kuehn and Megan Schofill.

“I hit a really great shot in there to give me the opportunity, the putts just didn’t drop today,” a frustrated Byrne told Sky Sports.

“I was struggling today for the putts to drop but that’s golf. Me and Lottie both played unbelievable and Lottie holed a great, great putt on the 16th to get us fired up.

“Tomorrow is a crucial day and the last few holes are crucial. There’s big magic moments happening every time.”

Looking ahead to Sunday’s singles, Woad, who won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur earlier this year, added: “I think you’ve just got to not think too far ahead, just focus on your own match.

“You can only win your own point so don’t focus on what the whole group’s doing and win your match.” – PA