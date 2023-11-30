Mark Power makes strong start at Australian Open as Cam Davis leads

Ireland’s Mark Power has made a strong start to the Australian Open with a five-under-par 67, four shots behind the leader Cameron Davis.

The Kilkenny man had six birdies in his round at The Lakes Golf Club, one of the two courses used for a tournament which also sees the Women’s Australian Open and All Abilities Championship contested at the same time, with his only drop shot coming at the 18th.

Fellow Irishman Conor Purcell also made a fine start to the tournament with a 68 at the Lakes, one shot further back. His whirlwind round included seven birdies and three bogeys. Tom McKibbin struggled to a one-over-par 72 at the Australian Golf Club.

Former champion Cameron Davis carded a flawless 63 to make the ideal start to his bid for a second title. Davis, whose maiden professional victory came in the same event in 2017, fired an eagle and seven birdies at The Lakes.

On nine under par, Davis enjoyed a one-shot lead over American Patrick Rodgers, with Scotland’s Connor Syme another stroke back following a 64.

Min Woo Lee, who won the Australian PGA Championship last week, was part of an eight-way tie for ninth on five-under-par, the same score as Power.

In the Women’s Open, Min Woo’s sister Minjee Lee carded an opening 70 to lie three shots off the lead shared by 16-year-old Australian amateur Rachel Lee and American Jenny Shin.

Italy’s Tommaso Perrino shares the lead in the All Abilities Championship with Australia’s Cameron Pollard after both men shot 69, while defending champion Kipp Popert struggled to a 75.