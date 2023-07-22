The Open: Jon Rahm storms up leaderboard into contention on moving day with 63

Spain's Jon Rahm celebrates a birdie on the 18th during day three of The Open at Royal Liverpool. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Jon Rahm soared into contention at The Open with a flawless 63 at a soggy Hoylake as the Spanish world number three Rahm conjured up eight birdies to finish at six under par.

Rahm holed from 35 feet for birdie on the 16th and got up and down from the back of the 18th for his eighth of the day to complete a stunning 63, one shot outside the record score in any major.

At six under par, the world number three had closed to within three of Harman’s lead, as the American bogeyed the first hole.

Americans Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay completed flawless 67s to move to one under par but world number one Scottie Scheffler continued to struggle, picking up two late birdies to complete a 72 and finish at four over alongside compatriot Brooks Koepka.

There was no joy in climbing the leaderboard, however, for Pádraig Harrington as he shot a two-over-par 73 on Saturday, a round particularly spoilt by being four over on the five holes from the 10th to the 14th.

History for Jon Rahm.



A Hoylake record 63 on moving day. pic.twitter.com/2BAvxiarFl — The Open (@TheOpen) July 22, 2023

A stunning second round of 65 had given Harman a halfway total of 10 under par and made him the ninth player in the last 40 years to hold a 36-hole lead of five strokes or more in a major, with each of the previous eight going on to win.

Scottie Scheffler was the most recent to do so in last year’s Masters, while Louis Oosthuizen was the last to achieve the feat in the Open; the South African led by five at St Andrews in 2010 and won by seven.