Oak Hill Diary: Harrington suffers for success — a case of mind over matter

Padraig Harrington joking with fans during a practice round prior to the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Tuesday in Rochester, New York. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

As if seeking to add another Major win to the CV wasn’t hard enough, without having to deal with a litany of injuries ... as Pádraig Harrington has discovered.

Harrington has an ongoing knee problem, a neck issue and, more recently, a pulled muscle in between two ribs — which came as a body blow on the range ahead of last week’s Region Traditions, a Major on the Champions Tour — to cause concern.

“I’m a bit concerned with my rib injury. It isn’t nice [playing] out of the rough, it’s hard to go after it. I’m assuming it won’t be a problem in the tournament because I’d be more committed at that stage,” said the 51-year-old Dubliner, in the field this week as a two-time past champion.

Harrington is in the middle of a three-week stint comprised only of Majors. First, last week’s Traditions, now this US PGA and then closed out with next week’s US Seniors PGA.

For now, it’s about Oak Hill and its challenge. “The practice rounds are always a bit of a shock because they do seem so difficult. But I’ve been here before. I’m assuming it’s going to be tough for everybody. All I’m trying to do right now is get my head in the game. I don’t need to do anything better than focus well. The mental side is the most important part.”

A case of mind over matter, perhaps.

Ryder Cup recon mission

United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson is hoping a team reconnaissance visit to Marco Simone in Rome will help his team secure a rare away win in the match which Europe has dominated in recent decades.

The USA hasn’t won an away match since the Belfry in 1993.

“I think it helps, certainly chemistry and camaraderie and all that good stuff inside the locker room,” said Johnson of the proposed visit which he intends to schedule 2½ weeks ahead of the match, which takes place September 29th-October 1st.

Marco Simone has played host to the Italian Open for the past two years — won by Robert MacIntrye last year and by Poland’s Adrian Meronk last month — but didn’t feature any of the possible US team.

Johnson’s planned visit isn’t an entirely new concept, however.

For the 2006 match at The K Club, US captain Tom Lehman brought his team — Tiger, Phil et al — for a similar mission. The result? An 18½ to 9½ win for Europe.

Numbers game

In the event of a tie for first place after 72 holes, the PGA Championship will be determined by a three-hole aggregate score playoff that will take in the loop of holes starting with the drivable par-four 14th and then on to par-three 15th and finally the tough par-four 18th. If still tied, holes 14, 15 and 18 will be repeated in sudden death to find a champion.

Quote-Unquote

“When you’ve got the greatest player of all time giving you advice, you are not going to turn that down ... I’m very appreciative of him to reach out and share some of his thoughts with me.” — Rory McIlroy on getting a helping hand from Tiger Woods.