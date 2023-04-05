Masters digest: Phil Mickelson focused on ‘hard reset’ after dramatic weight loss

Not quite half the man he used to be, but there have been quite a few double-takes at Phil Mickelson’s appearance after his dramatic weight loss.

Mickelson – who missed last year’s Masters as he took time out on defecting to LIV Golf – has shed in excess of 10kg in his attempt to gain strength and add flexibility, following what he called a “hard reset” which has included regular fasting.

[ Different Strokes: Storms forecast for Masters while Greg Norman eyes in-your-face celebrations ]

And the slimmed-down Mickelson was intent on ensuring there would be no temptation to break out at the annual Champions Dinner: “I always fight the demons and that cookie, skillet cookie with ice cream [on the menu], that’s going to be tough for me to pass. But I got to do it. I can’t be [eating] that right now!”

Mickelson, at age 53, is seeking to become the oldest Masters winner.

READ MORE

Can he win? “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t feel that way. I’ve [also] got to be realistic. I haven’t scored the way to want to, but I do see a lot of positive signs. I’m going to try to be patient. Whether it’s this week or soon, because things are about to click.”

Mickelson, who is playing in his 30th Masters, has made the cut 26 times so far in his career at Augusta National and earned over $8 million in prize money since making his debut in 1991.

Scott aces 16th hole again

It’s never a bad time to have a hole-in-one, only Adam Scott would probably wish he’d kept his latest one, at the Par 3 16th, until the actual tournament.

The Australian – the champion a decade ago, his win in 2013 being his only Major success – holed out his tee shot in a practice round on a visit a week ago when he was playing with his father, Patrick Cantlay and a club member.

“It was actually where the pin was today. I just hit a 7-iron and it landed perfectly. While it was in the air the member I was playing with said that will land past and spin back and go in. It did, so he knows the course well. But that was fun. Patrick Cantlay made a two, so I managed to win that hole off him!”

[ Masters 2023: Rory McIlroy leaves no stone unturned in latest quest for green jacket ]

Scott actually had a hole-in-one in tournament play on the 16th on one of his previous Masters appearances. “It’s a little embarrassing, I don’t really count them. I think it’s maybe close to 20.”

If it were to happen again during this week, where would be his hole of choice? “12 would be pretty cool,” he said.

Quote-Unquote

“He texted me congrats on Sunday, then I asked him if he wanted to play. We had that scheduled. It wasn’t just a random show-up on the tee. I think everybody forgets that we see each other in off-weeks and play with each other and talk to each other. There’s an open line of communication there between me and him. I think we’re both pretty honest in where we’re at” – Brooks Koepka, one of the LIV defectors, on seeming to mend bridges by playing a practice round with Rory McIlroy, one of LIV’s biggest critics.

By the Numbers

89

Traditionally the Major with the fewest players, this year’s field of 89 players is the smallest since 2019, when there were 87 players. There were 92 participants in 2020, 88 in 2021 and 90 last year. The cut will see the low 50 players and ties after 36 holes survive into the final two rounds.