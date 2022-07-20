Henrik Stenson removed as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain

Henrik Stenson's tenure as Europe captain for next year's Ryder Cup has been brought to an end with immediate effect, Ryder Cup Europe has announced. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

Henrik Stenson will no longer captain Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup after being removed from his post.

The news comes amid the Swedish golfer being linked to a move to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour. Ryder Cup Europe released a statement on Wednesday afternoon confirming that Stenson will no longer be skipper at the next edition of the biennial tournament to be held in Rome.

“Ryder Cup Europe today confirms that Henrik Stenson’s tenure as captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy from September 25th – October 1st, 2023, has been brought to an end with immediate effect,” the statement read.

A statement from Ryder Cup Europe. — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) July 20, 2022

“In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as captain on Tuesday March 15th, 2022, and it is therefore not possible for him to continue in the role of captain.

“Confirmation of the new 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain will be made in due course. Ryder Cup Europe will be making no further comment on any aspect of the process until that time.”