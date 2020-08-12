US Masters to be held behind closed doors in November

Spectators who had tickets for this year will be guaranteed the same tickets for 2021

There will be no patrons lining the fairways at Augusta National later this year. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

There will be no patrons lining the fairways at Augusta National later this year. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

 

No spectators will be allowed at Augusta National for this year’s US Masters, tournament officials have announced.

The championship was due to take place from April 9th-12th but has been postponed until November 12th-15th due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, said: “Since our initial announcement to postpone the 2020 Masters we have remained committed to a rescheduled tournament in November while continually examining how best to host a global sporting event amid this pandemic.

“As we have considered the issues facing us, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority.

“Throughout this process, we have consulted with health officials and a variety of subject matter experts. Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome.

“Even in the current circumstances, staging the Masters without patrons is deeply disappointing. The guests who come to Augusta each spring from around the world are a key component to making the tournament so special.

“Augusta National has the responsibility, however, to understand and accept the challenges associated with this virus and take the necessary precautions to conduct all aspects of the tournament in a safe manner.

“We look forward to the day when we can welcome all of our patrons back, hopefully in April 2021.

“We appreciate the support and patience of all those we serve - including the Augusta community, our corporate and broadcast partners and our friends in golf - as we continue to plan for this historic event.”

Spectators who had tickets for this year will be guaranteed the same tickets for 2021.

The US PGA Championship was held successfully without spectators last week and the US Open is due to take place in September. The British Open is the only one of the four majors to have been postponed until next year.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.