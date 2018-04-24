Three-quarters of GAA players not happy with club fixture list

Survey suggests 67 per cent of respondents satisfied with Club Player Association actions
Cuala’s Sean Moran is presented with the AIB GAA Club Hurler of the year award by GAA president John Horan, left, and Denis O’Callaghan, Head of AIB Retail Banking at Croke Park. Photograph: Sportsfile

Cuala’s Sean Moran is presented with the AIB GAA Club Hurler of the year award by GAA president John Horan, left, and Denis O’Callaghan, Head of AIB Retail Banking at Croke Park. Photograph: Sportsfile

 

A survey of Club Player Association (CPA) members found that over half of the respondents – 56 per cent – stated their satisfaction that April had been successfully set aside in their county for club activity. 

However the findings among the respondents (3,959) were less satisfying on other fronts, with nearly three quarters (72 per cent) not happy with the organisation of club fixtures in their county. 

Also, 58 per cent of respondents had not received a master fixtures plan setting out their matches for the 2018 season, and 89 per cent would like to see designated periods for club, intercounty and college so that there is no overlap. 

The survey entailed six questions, and CPA have published the findings in full in the interest of transparency.

Despite the suggestion of an escalation in their campaign, including potential strike, some 67 per cent of respondents were satisfied with the current course of action. 

“The responses show that as an Association we are still failing to provide for our members their most basic requirements:  a programme of regular meaningful games,” said CPA Chairman Micheál Briody. 

“The responses would confirm the anecdotal evidence we have had among members and from email feedback relating to continued issues around fixtures; the absence of master fixtures plan; differing approaches and attitudes to April in the absence of any enforcement measures and the need for more clearly designated periods for club, county and college competition. 

 However Briody accepted the question of escalating the CPA response wasn’t clearly worded: “This question elicited 499 written responses expressing frustration, anger and annoyance. The question was not sufficiently clearly worded on our behalf and that attracted some criticism from around 25 people. We accept that criticism.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.