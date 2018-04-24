Three-quarters of GAA players not happy with club fixture list

A survey of Club Player Association (CPA) members found that over half of the respondents – 56 per cent – stated their satisfaction that April had been successfully set aside in their county for club activity.

However the findings among the respondents (3,959) were less satisfying on other fronts, with nearly three quarters (72 per cent) not happy with the organisation of club fixtures in their county.

Also, 58 per cent of respondents had not received a master fixtures plan setting out their matches for the 2018 season, and 89 per cent would like to see designated periods for club, intercounty and college so that there is no overlap.

The survey entailed six questions, and CPA have published the findings in full in the interest of transparency.

Despite the suggestion of an escalation in their campaign, including potential strike, some 67 per cent of respondents were satisfied with the current course of action.

“The responses show that as an Association we are still failing to provide for our members their most basic requirements: a programme of regular meaningful games,” said CPA Chairman Micheál Briody.

“The responses would confirm the anecdotal evidence we have had among members and from email feedback relating to continued issues around fixtures; the absence of master fixtures plan; differing approaches and attitudes to April in the absence of any enforcement measures and the need for more clearly designated periods for club, county and college competition.

However Briody accepted the question of escalating the CPA response wasn’t clearly worded: “This question elicited 499 written responses expressing frustration, anger and annoyance. The question was not sufficiently clearly worded on our behalf and that attracted some criticism from around 25 people. We accept that criticism.”