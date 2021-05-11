Munster championship dates and venues confirmed in hurling and football

Both championships will get under way on the last weekend in June

Waterford and Clare will meet in Semple Stadium in the opening game of the Munster SHC on Sunday, June 27th. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Waterford and Clare will meet in Semple Stadium in the opening game of the Munster SHC on Sunday, June 27th. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

 

The Munster Council have confirmed the dates, times and venues for the 2021 Munster senior hurling and football championships.

The hurling will get under way on Sunday, June 27th with Waterford taking on Clare at 3.15pm in Semple Stadium. The winners will play Tipperary a week later, while the previous evening (July 3rd), defending Munster and All-Ireland champions Limerick will play Cork at 7pm in Semple Stadium.

The football championship quarter-finals will take place on Saturday, June 26th with Limerick hosting Waterford at 3pm while Clare travel to Killarney to play Kerry at 7pm.

The semi-finals will take place on Saturday, July 10th with Cork meeting the winners of Limerick and Waterford at 3pm while the defending champions Tipperary await the winners of Kerry and Clare at 7pm.

