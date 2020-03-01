Tired Tipperary edge wasteful Waterford as three see red

Tipperary 0-24 Waterford 2-16

Waterford’s 100 per cent start under new manager Liam Cahill came to an end on his old stomping ground of Semple Stadium on Sunday - with his team playing over half of the game with 13 men against Tipperary.

A run of the mill league encounter exploded into life in the 10 minutes before half time when referee Sean Stack issued three red cards.

Waterford were hit hardest with two of their key players Austin Gleeson and Kevin Moran sent off, the second for a straight red card after linesman John O’Halloran drew his attention to an off the ball incident involving Jason Forde.

“I had no real issues with Austin Gleeson’s second yellow, it was high and warranted a yellow card, that’s the rules. I think the one with Kevin Moran was just a little bit of hand-bags,” Cahill explained.

“But again, if there was a striking action there, those are the rules and the rules have to be applied.”

Tipperary’s Cathal Barrett also went for an early shower before half time after an umpire reported an incident with Dessie Hutchinson. Premier County boss Liam Sheedy says they’ll be appealing that decision.

“If there wasn’t anything in it we absolutely would be looking for it to be rescinded. If there was, he will have to serve his time but he (Cathal) is confident there was nothing in his tackle,” Sheedy said.

Despite their numerical advantage in the second half, and leading 0-14 to 1-8 at the change of ends, Tipperary were far from impressive in seeing out the victory. Waterford registered 16 wides in all, 11 in the second half, with free-taker Pauric Mahony having a rare off day with nine of them himself.

Liam Sheedy revealed in his post-match interview that his team were in the middle of a heavy schedule of training which certainly would explain their sluggishness.

It was one of their newcomers - Dillon Quirke - who stole the show for Tipperary, top scoring from play with four points from wing forward. And they needed everyone of them, because Jason Forde’s unerring striking from dead balls aside, Tipp were anything but fluent up front.

That being said they did create goal chances, with Waterford goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe pulling off three superb saves in either half to keep his side in touch. So much so that going into the closing stages they looked like pulling Tipperary back and coming away with a positive result.

However, it worked out for both sides with Cork’s defeat confirming Waterford’s place in the knockout stages. While Tipperary travel to Galway next Sunday for their rearranged tie, which is know a winner-takes-all encounter for the second quarter final berth.

“I don’t think any game on March 8th is a huge game but look it’s a knock-out game and what I would probably consider a preliminary quarter-final. For us, it’s great to have that level of competition. I don’t think any of us would look forward to Salthill if we had nothing to play for,” added Sheedy. His team worthy winners, just about.

Tipperary: B Hogan; C Barrett (0-1), R Maher, A Flynn; B McGrath, P Maher (0-2), B Heffernan; P Cadell, M Breen; J Forde (0-11, 0-4 frees, 0-5 65s), S Callanan (0-2), D Quirke (0-4); N McGrath (0-1), J McGrath (0-1), N O’Meara (0-1). Subs: C Darcy for J McGrath (blood 27-29 mins); B O’Mara for B McGrath (43 mins); J Morris for Breen (49 mins); C Darcy (0-1) for J McGrath (58 mins); C Morgan for Flynn (62 mins); P Flynn for O’Meara (62 mins).

Waterford: S O’Keeffe; K Power, S McNulty, C Prunty; S Ryan, A Gleeson, K Moran (0-1); J Barron (0-2), C Gleeson (0-1); J Fagan, P Mahony (0-7, 0-6 frees), M Kearney; P Hogan (1-2), S Bennett (1-1), D Hutchinson (0-1). Subs: C Lyons for Ryan (22 mins); J Prendergast for Fagan (55 mins); D Lyons for Power (58 mins); N Montgomery (0-1) for Hutchinson (60 mins); P Curran for Hogan (66 mins).

Referee: S Stack (Dublin)