Cork’s strong finish ends Waterford hopes in Munster semi-final

Cork 0-23 Waterford 1-17

Cork needed a strong second half to earn victory over Waterford in the Munster under-21 hurling semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Before an attendance of 3,260, a ninth-minute goal from John Paul Lucey put Waterford 1-2 to 0-2 in front before further points from Andrew Casey and Neil Montgomery gave them a cushion.

Cork did threaten goals – earlier, Billy Nolan had denied Shane Kingston and then he and corner back Darragh Lynch combined to repel Michael O’Halloran’s effort – but half-time still saw Waterford ahead, 1-8 to 0-8.

Things got even better as Lucey and Darragh Lyons re-established the five-point lead but Cork had upped their game considerably, led by Darragh Fitzgibbon and Billy Hennessy.

They finally hit the front through Coleman, with Dalton, Fitzgibbon, Jack O’Connor and sub Conor Cahalane on target as they saw out the game.

The win guarantees Cork two more games under the new system which sees the Munster and Leinster champions play the runners-up from the other province. They now await Tipperary or Limerick – who play on Thursday night – in the final on July 4th, also at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

CORK: G Collins; D Lowney, D Griffin, N O’Leary; E Murphy, M Coleman (0-1), B Hennessy; C O’Leary, D Fitzgibbon (0-3); R O’Flynn (0-2), D Dalton (0-8, all frees), M O’Halloran; L Healy (0-2), S Kingston (0-2), J O’Connor (0-2).

Subs: D Connery (0-2) for O’Halloran (36 mins), C Cahalane (0-1) for O’Leary (44), L O’Shea for O’Connor (60).

WATERFORD: B Nolan (0-3, all frees); J Curran, M Daykin, D Lynch; C Prunty (0-1), J Henley, G Cullinane; A Casey (0-2), M Mahony; D Lyons (0-1), JP Lucey (1-2), N Montgomery (0-1); E Meaney, J Prendergast (0-4, all frees), P Hogan (0-1).

Subs: I Beecher for Casey (42 mins), I Daly (0-1) for Montgomery (54), C Lyons (0-1) for Lynch (49), H Ruddle for Meaney (60).

Referee: J McCormack (Tipperary).