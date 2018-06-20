Cork’s strong finish ends Waterford hopes in Munster semi-final

Waterford led by five points in the second half before home side moved up the gears
Waterford’s Callum Lyons dejected at the final whistle of the Bord Gáis Energy Munster Under-21 Hurling Championship semi-final against Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Waterford’s Callum Lyons dejected at the final whistle of the Bord Gáis Energy Munster Under-21 Hurling Championship semi-final against Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Cork 0-23 Waterford 1-17

Cork needed a strong second half to earn victory over Waterford in the Munster under-21 hurling semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Before an attendance of 3,260, a ninth-minute goal from John Paul Lucey put Waterford 1-2 to 0-2 in front before further points from Andrew Casey and Neil Montgomery gave them a cushion.

Cork did threaten goals – earlier, Billy Nolan had denied Shane Kingston and then he and corner back Darragh Lynch combined to repel Michael O’Halloran’s effort – but half-time still saw Waterford ahead, 1-8 to 0-8.

Things got even better as Lucey and Darragh Lyons re-established the five-point lead but Cork had upped their game considerably, led by Darragh Fitzgibbon and Billy Hennessy.

They finally hit the front through Coleman, with Dalton, Fitzgibbon, Jack O’Connor and sub Conor Cahalane on target as they saw out the game.

The win guarantees Cork two more games under the new system which sees the Munster and Leinster champions play the runners-up from the other province. They now await Tipperary or Limerick – who play on Thursday night – in the final on July 4th, also at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

CORK: G Collins; D Lowney, D Griffin, N O’Leary; E Murphy, M Coleman (0-1), B Hennessy; C O’Leary, D Fitzgibbon (0-3); R O’Flynn (0-2), D Dalton (0-8, all frees), M O’Halloran; L Healy (0-2), S Kingston (0-2), J O’Connor (0-2).

Subs: D Connery (0-2) for O’Halloran (36 mins), C Cahalane (0-1) for O’Leary (44), L O’Shea for O’Connor (60).

WATERFORD: B Nolan (0-3, all frees); J Curran, M Daykin, D Lynch; C Prunty (0-1), J Henley, G Cullinane; A Casey (0-2), M Mahony; D Lyons (0-1), JP Lucey (1-2), N Montgomery (0-1); E Meaney, J Prendergast (0-4, all frees), P Hogan (0-1).

Subs: I Beecher for Casey (42 mins), I Daly (0-1) for Montgomery (54), C Lyons (0-1) for Lynch (49), H Ruddle for Meaney (60).

Referee: J McCormack (Tipperary).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.