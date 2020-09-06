Tyrone SFC: Dungannon back in decider for the first time since 1986

Champions Trillick will face surprise packets Dungannon in the Tyrone SFC final on September 20th.

The holders made it through to another decider with a 2-13 to 1-12 win over Coalisland on a dramatic evening of semi-final action at Healy Park.

Goals from Liam Gray and Simon Garrity laid the foundation for a hard-earned success.

Mattie Donnelly played a hugely influential role for the O’Neill Cup holders, contributing three points, while Lee Brennan hit five.

Plunkett Kane’s early goal gave Coalisland the edge, but Gray’s strike had Trillick ahead by 1-6 to 1-5 at the break.

Garrity had the ball in the net again inside a minute of the restart, helping St Macartan’s open out a six-points lead.

Coalisland came back to within a point, but Trillick had a strong finish in reserve, with Donnelly and Brennan nailing insurance scores late on.

Dungannon reached their first SFC decider since 1986 with a third extra-time win on the trot.

They defeated Errigal Ciarán by 0-19 to 2-12, with corner back Ciarán Barker striking the winner from a ’45.

It was 0-6 each at half-time, Odhrán Robinson’s goal gave Errigal a massive boost, before the Clarkes pegged them back, with Patrick Quinn levelling at 0-12 to 1-9.

In extra-time, Ciarán McGinley fired in a second goal for Errigal Ciarán, but they were out-scored by 0-4 to 0-0 in the second period, with Paul Donaghy bringing his tally to eight, before Barker grabbed the winner.