Tyrone SFC: Dungannon back in decider for the first time since 1986

Champions Trillick will provide the opposition on September 20th

Dungannon’s Matthew Walsh, Paul Donaghy, Oran Mallon and Kiefer Morgan celebrate at the final whistle of their Tyrone SFC semi-final win over Errigal Ciarán at Healy Park in Omagh. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Dungannon’s Matthew Walsh, Paul Donaghy, Oran Mallon and Kiefer Morgan celebrate at the final whistle of their Tyrone SFC semi-final win over Errigal Ciarán at Healy Park in Omagh. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Champions Trillick will face surprise packets Dungannon in the Tyrone SFC final on September 20th.

The holders made it through to another decider with a 2-13 to 1-12 win over Coalisland on a dramatic evening of semi-final action at Healy Park.

Goals from Liam Gray and Simon Garrity laid the foundation for a hard-earned success.

Mattie Donnelly played a hugely influential role for the O’Neill Cup holders, contributing three points, while Lee Brennan hit five.

Plunkett Kane’s early goal gave Coalisland the edge, but Gray’s strike had Trillick ahead by 1-6 to 1-5 at the break.

Garrity had the ball in the net again inside a minute of the restart, helping St Macartan’s open out a six-points lead.

Coalisland came back to within a point, but Trillick had a strong finish in reserve, with Donnelly and Brennan nailing insurance scores late on.

Dungannon reached their first SFC decider since 1986 with a third extra-time win on the trot.

They defeated Errigal Ciarán by 0-19 to 2-12, with corner back Ciarán Barker striking the winner from a ’45.

It was 0-6 each at half-time, Odhrán Robinson’s goal gave Errigal a massive boost, before the Clarkes pegged them back, with Patrick Quinn levelling at 0-12 to 1-9.

In extra-time, Ciarán McGinley fired in a second goal for Errigal Ciarán, but they were out-scored by 0-4 to 0-0 in the second period, with Paul Donaghy bringing his tally to eight, before Barker grabbed the winner.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.