Local and European elections: Voter turnout reaching 50% as polling stations shut

People come and go from a polling station for the local and European elections at Drumcondra National School in Dublin on Friday. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty

Polling stations are nearing closure for for the 2024 local and European elections, with voting also taking place for the first directly elected mayor of Limerick.

More than 6,500 polling stations closed at 10pm, and the sorting and counting of votes will begin on Saturday at 9am.

Reports on Friday evening suggested that turnout was likely to be similar to the 2019 figure of 50 per cent.

Turnout ws reportedly slow in a number of areas early on, but picked up during the day. In Co Cork, it was 26.8 per cent across the local and European elections as of 5pm. At the same time the 2019 local and European elections for the county, turnout was 27.2 per cent. Polling stations across the county were reporting turnouts of between 21 per cent and 34 per cent, with most falling between 24 per cent and 29 per cent.

Voters will elect 949 councillors out of more than 2,100 candidates across 31 local authorities. Taoiseach Simon Harris voted at his local polling station in Delgany National School in Co Wicklow shortly before 7.15am.

Taoiseach Simon Harris casts his vote early on Frida morning. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

“It is so important that people get out and vote, that they have their say that they cast their ballot,” the Taoiseach said.

“Because of course, if you don’t turn up you are allowing someone else to speak on your behalf. So polls are open until 10pm tonight, I would urge everybody to get out, have their say in what is a great exercise in democracy. We live in a healthy democracy and today is working proof of it.”

A record number of far-right candidates are on the ballot for local councils and the European Parliament but it is unclear if many will get elected and join an expected far-right surge across Europe.

Parties from the ruling Coalition have sought to neuter the threat by hardening rhetoric and measures against migrants and asylum seekers. The far-right has also dented its prospects with a proliferation of candidates that will split their vote.

In the European elections, voters in the Midlands North West constituency will be presented with a 73cm-long ballot paper containing the names of 27 candidates, while 23 candidates are vying for votes in both Dublin and Ireland South.

Green party leader Eamon Ryan voting at Muslim National School in Clonskeagh, Dublin. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

Tánaiste Micheál Martin with his wife Mary and sons Micheál Aodh and Cillian cast their votes at St Anthony's Boys National School in Ballinlough, Cork on Friday. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Despite the large number of candidates, only 14 MEPs will be chosen to represent Ireland at the European Parliament.

Counting will begin in the local elections on Saturday and the European elections on Sunday.

Voters in Limerick will be a given a third ballot paper and will be asked to select a mayor to lead a council that provides services to almost 210,000 people across the city and county. Counting in the Limerick mayoral race is not expected to begin until Monday, June 10th.

It will be a largely dry day at the polls, with sunny spells in the east of the country but scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the northwest. Southern counties will see small amounts of precipitation with mild, dry conditions in the southeast.

The job comes with a salary of just more than €154,000, five staff and a budget of €8 million a year to be spent on mayoral projects and initiatives. The most significant power the mayor will have is proposing the annual budget for Limerick City and County Council, although this will still have to be approved by councillors.

The new mayor will also propose the five-year Local Development Plan and will have access to Cabinet Ministers with a set number of meetings each year.

Ivana Bacik and her dog, Ginny, accompany party candidate Eddie McGuinness to a polling station in Dublin 8. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photo Agency

Irish citizens are eligible to vote in the European and local elections. For local elections, however, a voter does not have to be an Irish citizen. They just need to be over 18 years of age, live in the relevant local electoral area and also be listed on the register of electors.

Voters must appear on the register of electors to be allowed vote. They may be asked for identification at polling stations, with a wide range of documents being accepted including a passport, driving licence or student ID card.

While many local election results will be known by the end of the weekend, it could take days, or longer, for the results of the European elections and Limerick mayoral elections to become clear. Additional reporting – PA