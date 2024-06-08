Dublin v Kilkenny preview: Acid test for Dublin as they face their traditional conquerors

Leinster SHC final: Dublin v Kilkenny, Croke Park, Saturday, 6.0 - Live on RTÉ 2

The bookies’ odds of 3-1 tell us all we need to know about how the world at large is viewing Dublin’s prospects of upsetting the champions despite a really impressive sign-off to the Leinster round robin in Salthill. There remains a scepticism about the mental ability to stare down Kilkenny in a big match in Croke Park.

That is based on all sorts of precedent, including coming close but not quite getting there in 2020 and tumbling to a Covid-ravaged defeat the following year.

Micheál Donoghue has had a fantastic championship to date, unbeaten but for the two-point defeat by this evening’s opponents in Parnell Park – a match that could easily be part of the prosecution evidence as it was in Dublin’s own hands with time running out until a late, typically Kilkenny goal by Eoin Cody.

On Donoghue’s watch, nearly half the panel has been changed and a game suited to fast running and deft ball movement through the lines at pace adopted. He is also fortunate to have nearly everyone he wants on board and the established names have played their part with excellent performances.

Last year, he also opted to play at Croke Park where they were unbeaten against Wexford and Galway despite the assumption that Parnell Park played more in their favour. Full back Eoghan O’Donnell, expressing confidence last September that the team could win Leinster this year said:

“I think our style of play has evolved over the years, we used to be a very physical, big team. We’ve probably transitioned away from that and are trying to play a more expressive game and I think Croke Park suits that.”

Kilkenny are the eternal threat to any team with designs on Leinster. They appear to have got their own injuries under control although rumoured doubts hover over John Donnelly – excellent this year and Motm in Parnell Park with 0-7 from play – and Mikey Carey, the champions’ quickest defender.

Adrian Mullen’s return will settle things, however. Dublin will have the stage to perform at pace and Dónal Burke has been in exceptional form.

It’s the classic confidence of a coming team up against established champions but the context isn’t exactly promising. Dublin have the raw materials as they showed last month but will they have the conviction?

Dublin: Seán Brennan; John Bellew, Eoghan O’Donnell, Paddy Smyth; Chris Crummey, Conor Donohoe, Paddy Doyle; Brian Hayes, Conor Burke; Danny Sutcliffe, Donal Burke, Sean Currie; Fergal Whiteley, Dara Purcell, Ronan Hayes. Subs: Eddie Gibbons, James Madden, Daire Gray, Seán Gallagher, Darragh Power, Mark Grogan, Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing, Colin Currie, Paul Crummey, Jake Malone, Liam Murphy.

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield, Richie Reid, Mikey Carey; Cian Kenny, Paddy Deegan; Adrian Mullen, TJ Reid, John Donnelly; Martin Keoghan, Billy Ryan, Eoin Cody. Subs: Aidan Tallis, Conor Delaney, Shane Murphy, Jordan Molloy, Cillian Buckley, Conor Fogarty, Tom Phelan, Walter Walsh, Owen Wall, Harry Shine, Billy Drennan.

Verdict: Kilkenny