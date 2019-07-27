Nathan Grainger goal seals Galway a last four spot at Kildare’s expense

Strong start to the second half helps Tribesmen secure minor semi-final slot

Daragh Small at Pearse Park

Nathan Grainger scored a crucial goal for Galway in the 51st minute. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Nathan Grainger scored a crucial goal for Galway in the 51st minute. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Galway 2-17 Kildare 0-15

Galway are through to the final four of this year’s All-Ireland MFC after a brilliant win over Kildare at Pearse Park in Longford.

Galway made the perfect start when James McLaughlin claimed the throw-in, burst forward and rifled his shot into the Kildare net after 10 seconds.

Kildare held their nerve and despite efforts from Nathan Grainger, Daniel Cox and Tomo Culhane Galway couldn’t create a sufficient gap.

Eoin Bagnall landed Kildare’s first point and he doubled his tally after Adam Conneely’s score. When Aaron Browne scored Kildare only trailed 1-3 to 0-4.

Culhane scored an outstanding free and Evan Nolan tagged on another point. Browne’s second was a thing of beauty. Bagnell’s third point brought the difference back to two and Kildare’s third point in a row arrived from the boot of Ciarán O’Brien.

Grainger scored Galway’s first point in seven minutes and Culhane scored the final point of the half after Bagnall finished off his fourth point.

Galway scored the first four points of the second half through Warren Seoige (two), Cox and Nolan. Kildare scored three points-in-a-row but Galway scored two points and then Kildare fought back again.

Aedan Boyle’s first point left Kildare trailing 1-13 to 0-14 with 13 minutes remaining. But Grainger scored the crucial goal in the 51st minute.

GALWAY: D Halleran; J McGrath, R King, L Tevnan; C Hernon, E Fiorentini, K O’Neill; J McLaughlin (1-1), D O’Flaherty; E Nolan (0-2), W Seoige (0-2), D Brady; N Grainger (1-2), T Culhane (0-6, five frees), D Cox (0-3) .

Subs: C Gallagher for Brady (40 mins), M Colleran for O’Flaherty (51), N Cunningham (0-1) for Grainger (54), J Webb for O’Neill (61), A Naughton for Nolan (61).

KILDARE: C Burke; M Maguire, C Boran, T Gill; PJ Cullen (0-1), O O’Rourke, J Quinn; S Flynn, K Eustace; E Bagnell (0-5, four frees), C O’Brien (0-1), A Browne (0-5); E Meehan, A Boyle (0-1), A Conneely (0-2).

Subs: D Woulfe for O’Brien (31 mins, inj), M Delahunty for Meehan (36), R Comeou for O’Rourke (40) O Milmoe for Boyle (53), M Whelan for Quinn (54), J Kavanagh for Maguire (59).

Referee: Seán Lonergan (Tipperary).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.