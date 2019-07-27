Luke Jennings stars for Mayo as they outduel Dublin in minor quarter-final

Mayo 5-12 Dublin 2-19

Mayo goalkeeper Luke Jennings gave a brilliant performance as the Connacht champions defeated Dublin in the All-Ireland MFC quarter-final at Pearse Park in Longford on Saturday.

Ethan Henry, Ciarán Mylett, Ruairí Keane, Rory Morrin and Paul Walsh all scored goals for Mayo but Dublin fought back for a frantic finish.

Mylett landed the first Mayo point and Dara Fagan tied it up but Mayo took a 2-3 to 0-2 lead after the first quarter.

Henry opened his tally after Oran Farrell blocked a low goal-bound drive from Aidan Cosgrave but the first goal arrived in the seventh minute after Mark Tighe passed to Walsh and the Castlebar Mitchels dangerman did the rest.

Fionn Murray scored and Dylan Thornton did too and then Mylett added a second Mayo goal after Henry’s shot from long range hit the post and Mylett reacted first.

Murray scored twice but three Frank Irwin points pushed out the lead. Colm Walsh, Murray, Ross Keogh and Alex Rogers all scored but Mayo were 2-8 to 0-8 in front at half-time.

Henry scored three minutes into the second half but Dublin hit five points in a row before Keane blasted to the net.

Luke Curran and Alex Rogers drew the sides level but Morrin’s 55th-minute strike sealed the win.

MAYO: L Jennings; A Morrison, O Tunney, O McHale; S Dempsey, R Keane (1-1), E Gilraine; M Tighe, E Henry (1-1, one 45); A Cosgrove, P Walsh (1-0), D Thornton (0-3); C Mylett (1-1), R Walsh, F Irwin (0-5, three frees).

Subs: R Morrin (1-0) for Tunney (30 mins), P Heneghan for R Walsh (35), J Grady (0-1) for Mylett (40), C Boland for Morrison (45), C Reid for Tighe (52), R Hughes for Henry (63).

DUBLIN: H O’Sullivan; C Archer, O Farrell, K Conroy; D Purcell, H Colclough, C Tyrell; C Walsh (0-1), S Forker; D Fagan (0-1), S Kinsella, F Murray (0-10, five frees, two 45); A Rogers (1-3), L Swan (0-1), R Bolger.

Subs: R Keogh (0-1) for Bolger (24 mins), L Fenton for Fagan (30), D O’Dowd for Colclough (35), A Watson for Purcell (36), L Curran (1-2, one free) for Kinsella (40), M Nealon for Farrell (57, black card).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down).