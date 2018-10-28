Liam Gavaghan and fellow home-grown attackers inspire Tir Chonaill Gaels win

Greenford club face Clann na nGael next Sunday in the Connacht quarter-final

Updated: about 5 hours ago

London’s Liam Gavaghan scored six points for Tir Chonaill Gaels on Sunday. Photograph: Garry McManus/Inpho

London’s Liam Gavaghan scored six points for Tir Chonaill Gaels on Sunday. Photograph: Garry McManus/Inpho

 

Tir Chonaill Gaels 0-15 Fulham Irish 0-13

Tir Chonaill Gaels claimed a record 17th senior championship at Ruislip on Sunday after finishing strongly against Fulham Irish in the London SFC final replay.

London captain Liam Gavaghan and fellow home-grown forwards Killian Butler and Ryan Elliott kicked the Greenford club into a Connacht quarter-final against Clann na nGael next Sunday.

Tir Chonaill led by three points after playing with the wind during the first half, with Fulham failing to score from play and going 26 minutes without a score.

The defending champions flew out of the traps after the restart to move in front, but Butler and Elliott kicked two points apiece in the final five minutes to clinch victory.

Tir Chonaill Gaels: G McEvoy; M McWilliams, P Butler, G Magee; M McCoy, A McDermott, M Moynihan; B Friel, B Mullin; E Murray, M Gottsche, L Gavaghan (0-6, 0-5 frees); K Rafferty (0-1), A Hanlon, K Butler (0-5).

Subs: S Burke for Magee (23 mins), R Elliott (0-3) for Rafferty (40 mins), L Gallagher for Friel (44 mins), A Askin for Murray (60 mins).

Fulham Irish: J Tavey; M Walsh, C Hyde, R Morgan; R Sloan, H Dockry, D Connern; M Murphy, D O’Connor; L Staunton (0-8, 0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘45), A McArdle, S Walsh; L Mulvey (0-2), D Givney, G Nugent.

Subs: L Turley for Hyde (30 mins), J Gilfedder for Walsh (33 mins), A Savage for Connern (44 mins), M Hughes for Mulvey (55 mins), P Friel for Turley (60 mins), M Cunningham for Walsh (60 mins).

Referee: M Maher.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.