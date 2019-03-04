GAA confirm hurling re-fixtures to be played this weekend

The GAA have confirmed that Sunday’s postponed Allianz Hurling League games have been re-fixed for next weekend.

As a result, the quarter-finals will now take place on the St Patrick’s Bank Holiday weekend and the semi-finals on the weekend of March 23rd/24th.

The Allianz hurling league final will now take place on the same weekend as the football finals (weekend of March 31st).

The GAA said in a media release on Monday, that “the main aim of the CCCC when considering these rearrangements was to minimise disruption to the scheduling of club games in April and May.”

Saturday

Hurling Division One quarter-final

Laois v Limerick - O’Moore Park, Portlaoise 7pm

Sunday

Hurling League 1A round 5

Cork v Tipperary - Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

Wexford v Kilkenny - Wexford Park 2pm

Hurling League 1B round 5

Waterford v Galway - Walsh Park 2pm

Hurling League 1B relegation play-off

Offaly v Carlow - O’Connor Park 2pm