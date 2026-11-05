Michael Murphy announces intercounty retirement

Donegal’s Michael Murphy has retired from intercounty football.

It is the second time the 37-year-old, has stepped away having previously retired in November 2022 before making a shock return to the Donegal dressingroom in late 2024.

However, after playing down two further seasons, Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland winning captain has bowed out for what is almost certainly the last time.

“The Donegal County Board has today announced that former All-Ireland winning captain, Michael Murphy has retired from intercounty football,” the county confirmed on Thursday.

“The player informed management of his intentions in recent weeks once the club championship had concluded.

“Michael has been Donegal’s talisman for a generation and captained the county for most of his career having made his senior debut back in 2007. Two seasons ago, he came out of retirement winning a sixth Ulster medal, his fourth All-Star and a national league title in the process.”

Murphy’s decision, while not unexpected, will leave a hole in the Donegal dressingroom, particularly in the wake of Finbarr Roarty’s departure to the Australian Football League.

Donegal chairperson Mary Coughlan said: “Alas, we always knew this day would come, but we are privileged to have watched the stellar career of Michael Murphy up close. What he has given Donegal GAA, on and off the field, is simply extraordinary while always an ambassador par excellence and role model for so many young people in our county and beyond.

“He is one of the giants of the modern game and when players talk about leaving the jersey in a better place on retiring, Michael has certainly done that. He has carried himself with tremendous dignity and integrity at all times.

“His innate modesty is a foil for a fierce competitor who never gave less than 100 per cent while inspiring others around him to do likewise.”