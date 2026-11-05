Europa League: Bournemouth fightback to beat Sparta Prague; Kamada snatches late draw for 10-man Palace

Bournemouth extended their winning run to seven matches as Evanilson’s wonderful late goal helped earn a 3-1 win away to 10-man Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

Marco Rose’s side have enjoyed a dream start to the club’s debut European season and they will be confident of securing direct passage to the last 16 after making it four victories from four, but they were made to work hard for the points in the Czech capital.

They went behind in the first half to a piece of individual brilliance by Gambian forward Ebrima Singhateh, minutes after Lewis Cook had spurned the chance to give them the lead when his penalty struck a post.

But Tobias Guddal let his team down badly when he picked up a second yellow card within two minutes of his side taking the lead.

Bournemouth had not conceded a goal on their six-game winning streak and they responded to the setback of falling behind by punishing Guddal’s error, levelling in the 57th minute when Tyler Adams smashed a loose ball into the bottom corner.

From then on there looked like being only one winner.

Evanilson’s 81st-minute effort, finished low across the goalkeeper, put them in front before Rayan added gloss with a third at the death.

At Selhurst Park, Daichi Kamada’s last-gasp leveller salvaged a 1-1 draw for Crystal Palace against Hoffenheim after Adam Wharton was sent off in the 77th minute.

Alexander Prass opened the scoring when his effort squeezed under Dean Henderson in the seventh minute of the contest, and Palace could not find a reply.

Just as it looked like the already under-pressure Pierre Sage was heading for another defeat after the hosts were reduced to 10, Kamada found the back of the net in second-half stoppage time.

The Germans had made it a nightmare start for the hosts, who did not react quick enough on a counter-attack, allowing the visitors to work the ball to Tim Lemperle, who delivered a lovely cross to Prass.

His low shot initially looked straightforward enough for Henderson, but the Palace captain could not contain his initial stop and the ball trickled over the line.

Palace were lucky to avoid conceding a second goal early in the second half when Kramaric was released but curled wide of the left upright, prompting Sage to make a double-change five minutes before the hour, swapping Quinten Timber and Anan Khalaili for Eddie Nketiah and Oscar Mingueza.

It took another 10 minutes for the hosts to get a real crack at an equaliser and the crowd was roused back to life when Yeremy Pino called Baumann into action with a low effort.

The introduction of Dario Osorio infused a bit more life back into the hosts, but an equaliser looked unlikely until Kamada drew the sides level in the first minute of stoppage time.

Among the late kick-offs, a Camilo Durán double earned Celtic a 3-2 win over Besiktas at Parkhead, while Sunderland suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Dinamo Zagreb.