Andy Moran: Kobe McDonald has an option other than prospective Aussie Rules career

Mayo manager Andy Moran says he will continue to make it clear to teenage prodigy Kobe McDonald that there is an “other option” to his prospective AFL career with St Kilda, even as the clock ticks down towards Sunday’s All-Ireland final against Kerry, which could turn out to be the last game that the Crossmolina attacker plays for his home county.

Earlier this year, Pat Spillane suggested that some “wealthy Mayo businessmen” should try to find a way to keep McDonald at home, but Moran said that “Kobe would have no problem with that, that’s a given” and that “it’s the professional athlete point of view” that is the lure drawing him to Melbourne, Australia.

“I’m never going to talk a young fella out of doing that, it’s his choice,” Moran said last week.

“Will I put the other option in play? Of course you will, of course you’re trying to do that. But I have a great relationship with his dad [Ciarán], an unbelievable relationship with his dad. And I’m very grateful for them to play this year at senior football and we’re just absolutely delighted to have the young kid.

“Ciarán is a very straightforward sort of guy, he will do everything for his boy and he’s dead right. My job is to accommodate them the best I can and help them along.”

The Mayo boss did correct the record when it came to being quoted as saying that St Kilda were “brilliant”, saying instead that “what I mean is, they’re very open. I’d rather if they left him alone, but they’re very open to conversation. We’d love him to play for Mayo now for 10 years and more, I think all football would love him to stay.

“Kobe, for example, would be the top assister on our team. He plays with a freedom, we’re watching the World Cup and all the fellas that are lighting it up are playing with a freedom.

“If you go to a concert and you see your favourite band, they’re expressing themselves, they’re enjoying themselves and they’re putting a show out there. That’s what sport and football and entertainment is about. For me, the young fellas have really brought that to our group.”