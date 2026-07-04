Substitute Katie Nolan’s double strike seals semi-final spot for Kilkenny

Kilkenny's Sarah Barcoe in action during the All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final against Waterford at Croke Park. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

All-Ireland SCC quarter-final, AET: Kilkenny 2-19 Waterford 1-19

Two extra-time goals from substitute Katie Nolan separated Kilkenny from their obdurate neighbours Waterford and got them over the line in a dramatic All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final at Croke Park.

Dual All-Star Nolan’s influence was crucial to shake the rigging twice with an All-Ireland quarter-final in the melting pot. She could thank Steffi Fitzgerald for the assists, but Kilkenny had a lot of heroes. Laura Murphy was an inspirational operator around the middle third and few would argue with her Player of the Match award.

The O’Loughlin Gaels star scored five points from play when Kilkenny lost in extra-time in last year’s quarter-final. After scoring an early point, Murphy hit the ground and pounded the turf in agony. She left the pitch after a period of treatment, but soon returned to the fray with heavy strapping, finishing with four points and hurling a massive amount of ball.

Aoife Prendergast lofted over nine points, while Kilkenny’s defence excelled. Youngster Ava Brett did a fantastic job on former player of the year Beth Carton, while Michelle Teehan and Caoimhe Dowling also put in strong shifts.

The game was nip and tuck throughout with the teams level eight times in regulation play. It came as no surprise when the game was sent to extra-time.

Waterford had to plan without the suspended Niamh Rockett, who had been appeared off the bench in the last two round-robin games. It was a considerable blow for the Déise, not that you’d have known it from the throw-in, as Mairéad O’Brien rounded Niamh Deely to open the scoring and Carton followed up with a brilliant over-the-shoulder score.

Kilkenny settled with Prendergast’s 12th-minute pointed free was the first of four consecutive scores. The Dicksboro ace would add two more after Murphy galloped into open territory and split the posts.

Carton and Annie Fitzgerald helped re-establish Waterford’s advantage and Michael Boland’s side led by 0-9 to 0-7 at the interval, Abby Flynn and Lorraine Bray slotting two points after Carton sent a 30th-minute penalty attempt wide.

Kilkenny stormed out of the traps after the resumption, slotting three points to restore a slim advantage.

Sarah Barcoe was one of the scorers, and her influence grew significantly as the match wore on. The Thomastown woman pushed through knocks, twice coming off on temporary substitutions before finally calling it a day.

Despite being well martialled by Vikki Falconer, Barcoe brought her final tally to three points for 0-14 to 0-12 in the 54th minute, as well as drawing a foul for Prendergast to score from the resulting free.

Waterford dispensed with the sweeper coming down what they thought was the home straight and earned their reward in drawing level through points from Fitzgerald and Eimear O’Neill. When substitute Claire Doheny nudged Kilkenny ahead, a converted free from Carton in the second minute of injury time forced the game to extra-time.

As energy drained, spaces opened, and Kilkenny made the most of goal chances. Soon after Fitzgerald had nosed Waterford, Murphy created one chance but shot just wide. Nolan made no mistake seconds later, with a brilliant finish in the 62nd minute after Steffi Fitzgerald had a shot saved by Brianna O’Regan.

Fitzgerald drew the last defender to give Nolan a far simpler goal chance in the 78th minute, but Maggie Gostl drilled to the net off the deck at the other end within seconds.

It was Murphy who had the final say, however, earning Kilkenny a spot in the last four.

KILKENNY: A Norris, T Fitzgerald, C Dowling, M Teehan, E Shortall (0-1), A Brett, N Deely, A Carroll, A McHardy (0-1), L Greene (0-1), A Prendergast (0-9, 7f, 1′45), C Keher Murtagh, L Murphy, (0-4), S Fitzgerald, S Barcoe (0-3). Subs: K Nolan (2-0) for Shortall (44), C Doheny for McHardy (53), R Dowling for Barcoe (60+1-60+2), R Phelan for Barcoe (61-63), R Phelan for Keher Murtagh (68), Dowling for Barcoe (73).

WATERFORD: B O’Regan, V Falconer, R Walsh (0-1), K Corbett Barry, C Carroll, A McNulty, E O’Neill (0-2), O Hickey (0-2), L Bray (0-1), M O’Brien (0-1), B Carton (0-9, 8f), B Bowdren, A Flynn, A Fitzgerald (0-3), L Forrest. Subs: A O’Sullivan for O’Brien (45), R Kirwan for Bowdren (51), M Gostl (1-0) for Forrester (59)

Referee: J Mullins (Clare).