Camogie permutations: Who can make quarters and semis with one game to go in group stage?

If this week’s heatwave wasn’t a sure enough sign, the summer has certainly arrived, and with it, jeopardy comes knocking on the door of the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

With one round of games remaining in the group stages, potential paths to the O’Duffy Cup are starting to reveal themselves, while the relegation trapdoor is also waiting to fall open for one unfortunate county.

In Group 1, reigning All-Ireland champions Galway will need to back up their win over Waterford last time out as they look to secure the remaining semi-final berth on offer.

In a replay of last season’s All-Ireland semi-finals, the Tribeswomen host Tipperary at Kenny Park while the Déise go to Páirc Uí Rinn, also in the reckoning for that place in the final four. Their hosts Cork, off the back of a seven-point win in Athenry and victory away to Tipp a fortnight ago, have already secured a direct route to the semi-finals, while the Premier County know they’ll have to go the long road via the quarter-finals after picking up two defeats in the group.

Who joins Cork in the semi-finals will come down to which county picks up more points on Sunday. Should Waterford and Galway end the day level on points, Cathal Murray’s side will take the semi-final place on the head-to-head result, Galway having come away from Walsh Park with a 1-13 to 0-13 win in the second round.

There are more moving parts in the six-team Group 2, from which the top-two finishers will qualify for the quarter-finals and the bottom two teams face a relegation playoff.

Two counties already know where they’re headed. Kilkenny guaranteed their progression to the knockout rounds with a game to spare after beating Clare last weekend to continue their perfect run, while their Saturday opponents Wexford are on the opposite end of the table, already booked into the relegation playoff.

Kilkenny's Niamh Deely in action against Clare's Aine O'Loughlin. Photograph: Stephen Heaney/Inpho

Eugene Foudy’s Clare side are in control their own fate when they travel to play 2025 intermediate champions Offaly on Saturday afternoon. The Banner’s sole, albeit chastening, defeat of the campaign was that 4-14 to 1-8 loss to Kilkenny, so a quarter-final spot is theirs if they avoid defeat in Birr.

Only a Clare defeat would open the door for Limerick and Offaly to remain in contention. If the Faithful can bag a win, they’ll join the Banner on 9 points and would go ahead because of the head-to-head rule.

However, if Offaly and Limerick both get wins – Limerick hosting Dublin in Cappamore – then the three counties will have 9 points apiece, and the quarter-final place will be decided on scoring difference. Clare are currently out in front on that count, -3 compared to Limerick’s -13 and Offaly’s -14.

The two mid-table sitters also have the added motivation of knowing that if they avoid defeat, they’ll be safe from an unwanted place in the relegation playoff.

Dublin are in the greatest danger of joining Wexford, their 1-18 to 0-8 win over Gerry McQuaid’s side being their only win so far in the All-Ireland series, and a draw or defeat in Limerick would seal their fate. The county that comes out on the losing end of the relegation playoff will drop down to the intermediate ranks for 2027.

Once the weekend’s business is wrapped up, the draw for the two All-Ireland quarter-finals will be held on Monday during Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio One. To avoid repeat pairings from the group stages, the two counties that qualify out of Group 1 will be draw against the two counties from Group 2.

The quarter-final ties will be played as part of double-headers with the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals at Croke Park on Saturday, July 4th and Sunday, July 5th.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday (all 3.30pm)

Group 2 – Wexford v Kilkenny; Wexford Park

Group 2 – Offaly v Clare; St Brendan’s Park, Birr – Live on the Camogie Association’s YouTube channel

Group 2 – Limerick v Dublin; Cappamore GAA

Sunday (both 3.30pm)

Group 1 – Galway v Tipperary; Kenny Park, Athenry

Group 1 – Cork v Waterford; Páirc Uí Rinn – Live on the Camogie Association’s YouTube channel