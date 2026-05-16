Brian Hayes’s goal completes win over Galway for fast-finishing Dublin

Dublin’s David Purcell in action against Galway’s Gavin Lee during the Leinster SHC match at Pearse Stadium. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Leinster SHC: Galway 0-21 Dublin 3-16

The introduction of John Hetherton and Ronan Hayes when Dublin had the strong wind behind them in the second half proved to be a masterstroke as they came from behind to end Galway’s three-match winning run in the Leinster SHC at Pearse Stadium.

The twin threat from the towering Dublin subs was key as they caused the home defence all sorts of trouble as Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s men went direct with the elements behind them.

Hayes finished with 1-2 but it was his brother Brian who struck the winning goal deep into added time in a tie which really only came to life in the second half.

Dublin, having opted to play against the wind on a wet afternoon in Salthill, trailed by just 0-11 to 1-5 against a wasteful Galway side who hit a dozen wides in the opening half and finished with 17 to Dublin’s three.

Galway, having lost impressive newcomer Rory Burke to injury before the game, raced into a three-point lead in the opening seven minutes but Dublin got a huge break with their opening score after 13 minutes when a 65, awarded after a superb save from goalkeeper Darach Fahy to deny Brian Hayes, ended up in the net when Daithí Burke tried to take down Donal Burke’s effort but knocked it into the net.

Conor Ó Riain, one of three late changes with Eoghan O’Donnell, Darragh Power and Hetherton not starting, edged them in front moments later and they took that lead into the closing eight minutes of the half as Galway’s wide count mounted.

Pádraic Mannion landed his second point from wing back as Galway finished the half with four points without reply but it took another fine save from Fahy, this time from David Purcell, and a clearance off the line from Ronan Glennon to prevent a second Dublin goal before the break.

Dublin’s Conor McHugh in action against and Galway’s Colm Molloy in Salthill. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Galway continued to hold their lead for the third quarter despite losing Aaron Niland to injury, with sub Darragh Neary doing well and Tom Monaghan landing two more.

Galway led by four points with 12 minutes remaining before Dublin rallied. Donal Burke, who finished with 1-9, pulled back a point and then Hetherton set up Brian Hayes for a goal to tie the sides at 2-13 to 0-19.

Ronan Hayes edged Dublin in front and Burke pointed a 65 but as the game slipped into injury-time Cathal Mannion cut the gap to a point with a free and then in the 74th minute sub Colm Molloy levelled.

That would have been enough to secure a place in the Leinster final but the Hayes brothers had other ideas as Ronan set up Brian for the winner in the dying moments.

GALWAY: D Fahy; R Glennon, C Trayers, D Morrissey; P Mannion (0-2), D Burke, G Lee; C Daniels (0-1), T Killeen; J Fleming, C Mannion (0-4, 3f, 1 65), A Niland (0-5, 4f); J Rabbitte (0-1), C Whelan (0-2), T Monaghan (0-3).

Subs: D Neary (0-2) for Niland (39 mins); J Ryan for Trayers (64); C Molloy (0-1) for Fleming (65); C Fahy for Daniels (67); O Lohan for Killeen (74).

DUBLIN: E Gibbons; C McHugh, P Smyth, P Doyle; C Crummey, L Rushe, C Burke (0-1); C Groarke, B Hayes (1-0); F Whitely, D Burke (1-9, 7f, 1-1 65), C Donohoe (0-1); C Ó Riain (0-2), C O’Sullivan (0-1), D Purcell.

Subs: J Hetherton for Groarke (51 mins); R Hayes (1-2) for Purcell (56).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).