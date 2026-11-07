Dublin

Four arrested and cash seized as part of intimidation crackdown in Dublin

Gardaí in the Fógra Investigation Unit have now made 12 arrests linked to Ballymun crime organisation

Gardaí made four arrests between Monday and Friday linked to organised crime in north Dublin. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Gardaí made four arrests between Monday and Friday linked to organised crime in north Dublin. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Staff reporter
Sat Nov 07 2026 - 22:451 MIN READ

Gardaí in Dublin have made four arrests in recent days as part of ongoing investigations into organised crime and drug-related intimidation.

Quantities of luxury items and cash also were seized, along with a Volvo XC90 car, during a search and arrest operation by officers from the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) North Division.

The operation was carried out by the Fógra Investigation Unit and assisted by the Divisional Drugs Unit in Clontarf.

Between Monday and Friday, four individuals were arrested under organised crime legislation. The arrested individuals - two males aged in their 20s, and a male and female aged in their 40s - have since been released without charge pending a file to the DPP.

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These arrests and detentions bring to 12 the number of individuals arrested and detained by the Fógra Investigation Unit in respect of a criminal organisation operating in the Ballymun and North Dublin area.

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