‘I’m 43 years of age and it’s life-changing for me’: Andy Moran on Mayo’s fairytale summer

A couple of weeks after finally fulfilling the ambition of bringing Sam Maguire back to Mayo, Andy Moran finally fulfilled the promise of bringing his kids to watch Toy Story at the cinema. The fifth instalment of the franchise went down a treat, but not even Pixar could have dreamt up a script to better Mayo’s enchanted season.

As the latter stages of the All-Ireland series played out, Moran’s kids had been wondering when they’d get to see the movie. He told them they’d have to wait until Mayo were out of the championship. Turned out Toy Story was nearly out of the cinema before Mayo’s campaign would be done.

“It was the first time myself and my wife had been to the cinema in about two years,” smiles Moran. “We really enjoyed it, those little experiences are lovely. But it’s nicer to go after winning.”

The confines of the cinema also possibly offered a brief sanctuary because the months since have been a whirlwind.

“I think the biggest thing for us is the intensity of winning, it’s something we’ve never experienced before, just the intensity,” explains Moran.

“We were in the States last week, just going over to some of our supporters who were very good to us for a lot of years when we weren’t winning. And it was their first time really to have that celebration, so it was like another homecoming.

“We had three nights in Chicago, three celebrations and every one of them as big as the next.

Andy Moran alongside his children, Charlotte and Ollie, on the Castlebar leg of Mayo's homecoming tour. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

“We went to New York and there were 900 people in a room for us, insane. Second- and third-generation Americans who are celebrating this with us, I just think that’s amazing.

“I always have a picture (in my head) and it makes me emotional, people just leaving and looking back and saying goodbye to Mayo. To see what it means to those people is just unbelievable.”

The All-Ireland champions are currently on their team holiday in Barbados and at the end of the month they will play Kerry in a specially commissioned fundraising match in London. The rollercoaster still rolling.

“I’m 43 years of age and it’s life-changing for me. It’s a fright, you’re literally catching yourself every day,” says Moran.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like for an 18-19 year old, even for 22-23 year olds, because it’s so intense. Every place you go, if you’re holding that Sam Maguire you’re like the Pied Piper.

“My wife Jennifer asked me how (the players are) handling it. I said, ‘To be honest I don’t really know.’ They’re carrying themselves immensely well, I’m so proud of them the way they’re giving everyone time. But this is so life-changing, it’s beyond what I could have ever imagined.”

And yet Moran is one of the few who has always imagined it, believed it. Or certainly said he did, anyhow.

Andy Moran and Mayo captain Jack Coyne holding the Sam Maguire aloft. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

“Even when I reflect back on my own stuff, what I’ve written in the past or said in the past, you have to ask yourself did you fully believe it? I think I did.

“We said it for so long, it became a bit pie in the sky stuff really, but I did always believe.

“I’m the sort of person who says if you keep putting yourself in there your luck will change, you’ll get there eventually.

“There was that famous sign I suppose before the All-Ireland final [Poster depicting Moran as a bridesmaid] and the bit of craic with it ... but we were the bridesmaids.

“I’m of the firm belief, face what’s in front of you. We were the team that went to all those All-Irelands and we were the team that lost. I was involved in an awful lot of those teams. I’m not ashamed of it.

“At some stage you have to win the race, and just winning it and then to see what it means to the people is just amazing. It really is.”

In the middle of the celebrations though, there was also sadness. Chairman Séamus Tuohy died in late September.

“I can’t talk highly enough of Seamus. Humility, pride of Mayo, just wanted to work, get stuck in and was willing to. We miss him. We’ve missed him every day since. He comes from a great club and great family. He’s left a great legacy behind him.”

Andy Moran in his hometown, Ballaghaderreen. Photo: Tom Maher/Inpho

Cillian O’Connor’s decision to retire has left a void in the dressingroom but Moran cannot overstate the impact the Ballintubber man made during this year’s triumph.

“Some of the best calls I’ve ever made in my life were the few calls I made to Cillian to get him back this year. He made such a difference to the young lads behind the scenes. It’s a silent leadership that no one sees.”

Away from the green and red bubble, Moran has kept an eye on the latest round of trial rules currently being examined in the third-level leagues. He does not see any merit in further amendments right now.

“I’m not against any rule change but I’m against rule changes at this time. I think in 18 months, 24 months, yes, brilliant.

“The biggest change that has ever come into the game is the 11 up rule and what you’ve seen now with the scores is that they have started balancing each other out, but you have to give that time to bed in.

“I actually can’t see the point why we’re even trialling rules at the minute. The timing has to be right and the timing at this point for me is all wrong.”

♦ Andy Moran has been named the 2026 Gaelic Writers’ Association Football Personality of the Year. The GWA awards, sponsored by Clayton Hotels, recognise the extraordinary contribution of players, managers and officials.