Seán Moran honoured with lifetime achievement award by Gaelic Writers’ Association

Seán Moran of The Irish Times with his Lifetime Achievement award during the Gaelic Writers Association Awards. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Former Irish Times Gaelic Games Correspondent Seán Moran has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award by the Gaelic Writers’ Association.

He was one of several award recipients, that also included Andy Moran, William O’Donoghue, Cora Staunton and Méabh Cahalane, at the annual GWA banquet in the Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge on Friday night.

Seán was Gaelic Games correspondent of The Irish Times from 1994 until his retirement after July’s All-Ireland senior football final between Mayo and Kerry.

The GWA stated: “Widely respected by his colleagues and by those involved in the game in a playing, managerial and administrative capacity, Seán was renowned for his balanced, erudite and often witty commentary on Gaelic games through the decades.”

Mayo manager Andy Moran was named football Personality of the Year while Limerick’s O’Donoghue won the hurling accolade. Galway’s Kate Geraghty picked up the women’s football award and Cahalane received the camogie gong after starring in Cork’s All-Ireland winning campaign.

Edel Murphy (Dublin), Cora Staunton (Mayo), Tony Scullion (Derry) and Pete Finnerty (Galway) were all inducted into the GWA Hall of Fame.

Scullion is one of Gaelic football’s great characters and was an All-Ireland winner with Derry in 1993 and a four-time All-Star in an intercounty career that lasted 13 seasons. He represented Ireland at International Rules against Australia in 1987 and 1990.

Staunton’s name is synonymous with the women’s game. The undisputed leader of the Mayo team that won four All-Ireland titles within a five-year spell (1999, 2000, 2002 and 2003), she made her debut for her county aged 13 in 1995 and was an All-Star in 11 different years.

Cora Staunton of Mayo with her Ladies Football Hall of Fame award. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Murphy played in five successive All-Ireland senior camogie finals for Dublin between 1982 and 1986 and was a winner in 1984, Dublin’s last All-Ireland camogie title. That was the first camogie final to feature on the Sunday Game.

Finnerty was part of one of hurling’s greatest half-back lines. Together with Tony Keady and Gerry McInerney, they helped to lay a platform for Galway’s back-to-back All-Ireland titles in 1987 and 1988. He played in six All-Ireland finals for Galway between 1985 and 1993 and was a five-time All-Star.

Louth GAA Communications Officer Bob Doheny was named PRO of the Year. Doheny was recognised for his work in actively and consistently engaging with media outlets with courtesy and efficiency in a year when the Louth senior football team reached an All-Ireland semi-final.

“We are proud to continue our support of the Gaelic Writers’ Association and the great work they do in promoting Gaelic Games,” said Roma O’Connor, Chief Marketing Officer with the Dalata Hotel Group.

“This year’s GWA Awards once again shine a light on individuals whose commitment, resilience, and passion uplift not just their teams, but entire communities. Everyone at Clayton Hotels extends their sincere congratulations to all winners, and to the difference makers in their lives on and off the pitch who have supported them”.

Gaelic Writers’ Association award winners 2026: