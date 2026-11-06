Gaelic associations reaffirm commitment to integration in SGI update

John Horan was appointed chair of the Steering Group on Integration in October following Mary McAleese's departure in September. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Steering Group on Integration (SGI) is to push for the creation of a new full-time role with responsibility of helping units establish a one club model.

The aim is a standout takeaway from the SGI’s first meeting under new chairperson, John Horan.

The former GAA president has replaced Mary McAleese at the helm of the SGI, with the Dubliner presiding over his first meeting on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Camogie Association, GAA and Ladies Gaelic Football Association reaffirmed their commitment to working towards one association for Gaelic games.

In a statement on Friday outlining developments from the meeting, the SGI wrote: “The group also agreed, in principle, to establish a new full-time role dedicated to supporting clubs in adopting the One Club model, providing practical support to county and provincial integration workgroups, and strengthening collaboration across the associations through joint initiatives.”

The statement made no mention of a timeline or target date.

“There remains a strong and shared commitment across all three associations to continue progressing towards one association,” said Horan.

“Significant work has already been completed and there is a clear recognition of the opportunities that greater integration presents for our members, clubs and communities.

“My priority as chairperson is to ensure that momentum is maintained, that stakeholders are engaged in a meaningful way, and that there is clarity around the next steps as we continue this important journey together.”

To support the work of the SGI, an updated project structure has been put in place. Horan will lead a project team comprised of the ard-stiúrthóirí of the three associations and supported by a strengthened project management function which will draw on internal and external sources as required.

The SGI added: “Their priority is to operationalise the progress report and create a clear vision with milestones for implementation. They will bring a programme of work to the relevant Management Committee, Central Council and Congress meetings of the three associations during the early months of 2027.”