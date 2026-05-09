Nicky English: Limerick leading the pack as hurling championship hunt gathers pace

After a few weeks of matches, we’re beginning to get outcomes. The first few contests gave indications, but from now on teams are going to be confirming progress or suffering an early end to their championship.

Clare were very poor last week – low energy, below-par hurling – and have a lot to do to turn things around. In a way, it didn’t say too much more about Limerick beyond that, at their best, they are the most likely champions out there.

Their narrow defeat by Cork came a man short, which admittedly is becoming a bit of habit, and without a key player, Aaron Gillane. Between Cork’s injury woes and the display in Ennis, it’s fair to say at this point that Limerick have the number one ranking to themselves.

Munster’s only fixture is in Walsh Park where Waterford play Cork. The home team’s encouraging form – fiercely competitive defeat in Ennis and bouncing back impressively in the draw with Tipperary – has taken a bit of a knock with Clare’s disintegration last week.

Getting close to them no longer looks a great recommendation and scoring 4-21 against a defence that hasn’t proved exactly watertight also provided a less flattering context.

They do, however, have a great spirit, which Peter Queally deserves credit for instilling. Two years ago, they beat these opponents at this venue and 12 months later came within the thickness of woodwork of piling pressure on in the same fixture.

It is also Cork’s first appearance without Ciarán Joyce and Rob Downey, both drastic injury losses. Joyce in particular, as he won’t be back this season, will be missed. He was settling in at full back and looked like plugging a gap, which effectively ruined the team last year.

Waterford have plenty going on in the inside line. Seán Walsh has been an excellent ball-winner and is not easy to contain. Beside him, Stephen Bennett is the forward of the championship and may already have earned an All Star. Averaging two goals a match, he is even arguably the player of the season so far.

Waterford's Stephen Bennett, pictured in action against Tipperary's Bryan O'Mara, has been in sparkling form. Photograph: ©INPHO

This is going to heap pressure on Cork’s adjusted defence. Damien Cahalane has taken over from Joyce and although very experienced and whole-hearted, he can be error-prone in the heat of battle.

Rob Downey had to be replaced at centre-back. He had been in top form and it won’t be easy to find a workaround. His brother Eoin moves over to take his place but for me he’s been too good at wing back to start switching him around.

I’d have gone for Tim O’Mahony at centre back. He’s big, a decent ball winner and has plenty of defensive experience. Also, Cork’s reserves in the front eight are a lot better than at the back so they have been able to bring in Diarmuid Healy and drop Darragh Fitzgibbon to midfield.

[ Joe Canning: Cork firepower and the weight of history too much for Waterford to deal withOpens in new window ]

Ben O’Connor has had a good start to the championship. A steady but not flawless win over Tipp was followed by definite improvement in beating Limerick, even with the caveats mentioned.

Unlike the last day against Tipperary, Waterford would need to get the motor running from the start. Cork, though, have been operating at a higher level and with Alan Connolly and Brian Hayes, rediscovering form closer to their best. As well as the young guns – Barry Walsh and Will Buckley – they have the forwards to see this out and leave defensive issues to another day.

In Leinster, it is moving day. The third round should clear up most of the remaining issues and it would surprise me if Galway, Kilkenny and Dublin aren’t in pole position to get out of the province by the end of it.

Cian O’Sullivan is a key man for Dublin. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/©INPHO

It’s not being dismissive of Kildare to suggest that Galway be in the provincial final after Saturday’s match. Micheál Donoghue’s team are scoring too freely.

The other two matches are crucial. Dublin travel to Wexford Park where the home side are under big pressure after losing so heavily to Kilkenny. It was as poor a championship display as I’d seen from Wexford in the past two seasons.

Dublin played well enough at times the last day but Offaly just looked neater hurlers. They do have Dónal Burke back and he’s an outstanding forward, and Cian O’Sullivan is an All Star. Wexford came within seconds of beating them in the league but at the end of the day, they are missing key players up front and could really do with Rory O’Connor and Conor McDonald to back up Lee Chin.

Spending time in Division 1B could also be an issue. Clare and Dublin contested that final the same day as Limerick and Cork were in the 1A equivalent. There was no comparison in the standard. Maybe that has been telling for Clare.

There may be implications later for Dublin but not this weekend and at least they got promoted – Wexford are still there.

Kilkenny have to go to Tullamore and they’ll be facing an Offaly team that’s in its most buoyant form over the past 25 years. Their talented underage teams are starting to arrive. Charlie Mitchell, their captain, is back after illness and playing really well.

Unlucky against Dublin, they were competitive in most of their 1A matches even if relegated. They’ll put it up to their opponents even if Kilkenny may have unlocked enough form against Wexford to avoid a nasty surprise here.