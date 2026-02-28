Impressive Louth hammer hapless Cavan at Breffni Park

NFL Division Two: Louth 1-22 Cavan 1-12

What appears to be an alarming decline in performances by Cavan was spelled out starkly before 3,894 fans at Kingspan Breffni as Louth, who fell to the Breffnimen last year and the year before, filleted Dermot McCabe’s men at their ease here.

The Leinster champions were 18 points up with 20 minutes to go before a palmed goal from Corofin clubman Ciaran Brady, and a handful of late scores put a prettier complexion on the scoreboard.

As bad as Cavan were, an athletic and physically imposing Louth were slick and highly impressive, with Sam Mulroy pulling the strings and trigger men Ciaran Downey and Ryan Burns elusive. They dominated on kickouts and wing backs Tadhg McDonnell and Craig Lennon bombed forward all day, cutting Cavan apart at will.

Cavan were 0-9 to 0-2 in arrears by the time they called on sub Gearoid McKiernan to stem the bleeding at midfield, with Burns, Tadhg McDonnell (two-pointer), Mulroy and Downey finding their range.

After Gerry Smith dropped a shot short (Cavan did this five times, along with 13 wides), a slick move involving perfect passes from Mulroy and Burns ended with Downey applying a composed, soccer-style finish to the net as Louth, wind-assisted, led by 1-16 to 0-6 at the break.

Louth controlled possession for the opening two minutes of the second half and McDonnell added to their tally, while Burns and Downey continued to find gaps in the Cavan defence.

Conor Grimes and McArdle also pointed as the margin stretched further and the outcome was beyond doubt long before the closing stages.

Cavan added a pair of frees from McKiernan and a two-point free from Paddy Lynch and pressed hard for goals but Louth were never troubled and the 10-point winning margin didn’t flatter them.

Cavan: L Brady, J McLoughlin, P Meade, B O’Connell (0-0-1), O Brady, E Clarke, G Smith (0-0-1), R Brady (0-0-1), C Brady, C Brady, C Brady, P Corrigan, C Shekleton (0-0-2), P Lynch (0-1-2, 2f, 1 45), D McVeety (0-0-1). Subs: G McKiernan (0-0-2, 2f) for E Clarke (16), N Carolan for R Brady (half-time), C Brady (1-0-0) for G Smith (49), T Madden for C Brady (49), T Smith for N Carolan (69).

Louth: N McDonnell, P Tinnelly, D Campbell, C McKeever, T McDonnell (0-1-1), E Carolan, C Lennon, D McDonnell, C Early, P Matthews (0-1-1), S Mulroy (0-2-2, 3f), C Grimes (0-0-1), K McArdle (0-0-1), C Downey (0-0-4), R Burns (1-0-4). Subs: C Keenan for R Burns (43), E Callaghan for C McKeever (54), D Nally for T McDonnell (62), T Durnin for P Matthews (64), J Maguire for K McArdle (69).

Referee: P Faloon (Down)