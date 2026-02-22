Kobe McDonald impresses for Mayo in emphatic win over Monaghan

NFL Division 1: Monaghan 2-11 Mayo 2-30

Kobe McDonald was the name on everyone’s lips leaving Clones after Mayo returned to winning ways in the National Football League in emphatic fashion at the expense of a beleaguered Monaghan side.

The roar from the away support that greeted McDonald’s arrival on to the pitch for the final quarter gave an insight into the impression the 18-year-old AFL recruit has already made at club and underage levels, and they were on their feet more than once in the 20 minutes or so that followed.

It remains to be seen how long Mayo will have McDonald, son of former All-Star Ciarán, but his dream debut saw him plunder 1-4 from play in a tantalising display and provided an extra dimension to an already very satisfying day for manager Andy Moran.

Bob Tuohy’s display at midfield was another big positive for Mayo, who kept their foot on the pedal after kicking five two-pointers with the breeze in the first half, including a late brace from Fergal Boland.

Rory Beggan’s absence added to Monaghan’s growing injury list as they fell to a fourth consecutive defeat of a trying league campaign.

Moran waxed lyrical about McDonald’s quality afterwards: “He’s just a great kid, there’s no point dressing it up. He’s a special talent and we’re just happy to have him for as long as we have him. This was the game we had earmarked for him [after the conclusion of his Connacht schools’ campaign with Gortnor Abbey].

“He was straight into training on Wednesday and away he went, he wanted to play. It’s great to have him on board. It was a great finish for his goal. That’s the sort of individual he is. We hope we keep him healthy for the year and give him every chance to play senior football.”

Moran, who was part of the Monaghan backroom team for their promotion last year, added that Mayo would continue to take a game-by-game approach to the league. “You’re definitely not fully safe on six points, but we’re at the point where we can experiment a bit. We would have bitten your hand off for three wins from four [after three away games].”

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea celebrates after scoring a goal. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Despite Ryan O’Donoghue blazing a penalty over the bar, Mayo led 0-17 to 0-6 at half-time, courtesy of Boland’s double-double, with Darragh Beirne, Jack Carney and Jordan Flynn also claiming orange flags. Mícheál Bannigan kicked three first-half points for Monaghan, but they were left with an uphill task after Mayo’s late flourish.

Jack McCarron hit 1-2 within 10 minutes of his introduction for a first appearance of the season as Monaghan briefly threatened to close the gap, but Aidan O’Shea’s goal put a stop to that as Mayo fired in a flurry of scores midway through the half.

Starlet McDonald was outstanding during that spell, with his personal highlights reel featuring a brilliantly-taken goal and a two-pointer into the breeze. Fellow debutant Robbie Hanratty flicked to the net for Monaghan, but Mayo finished with another burst, ending with a remarkable tally of 2-30 from 10 different scorers.

Mayo host Armagh in round five, with Monaghan facing an arduous trip to Killarney to face All-Ireland champions Kerry.

MONAGHAN: K Mulligan; R Wylie, R Mohan, C Dowd; D Ward, R O’Toole, D McElearney; M McCarville (0-0-1), G Mohan; O McGorman, A Carey, T Hughes; M Bannigan (0-0-4, 1f), A Woods (0-0-2, 1f), S O’Hanlon (0-1-0). Subs: J McCarron (1-0-2, 1f) for McElearney (h-t); R Hanratty (1-0-0) for Hughes (49 mins); K Gallagher for G Mohan, E Walsh for McGorman (both 56); F Carolan for Woods (66).

MAYO: R Hennelly (0-0-1, 1’45); E Hession, D McHugh, J Coyne; S Callinan (0-0-1), C Loftus, P Durcan (0-0-2); B Tuohy, D McBrien; J Flynn (0-1-3), R O’Donoghue (0-0-4, 1f, 1 pen), J Carney (0-1-0); D Beirne (0-1-3, 1tpf, 1f), A O’Shea (1-0-1), F Boland (0-2-1). Subs: K McDonald (1-1-2) for Beirne (52 mins); M Plunkett for Loftus (54); P Towey for Carney, S Morahan for Durcan (both 58); S Coen for Boland (62).

Referee: D Gough (Meath).