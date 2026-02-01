Jason Forde unrelenting for Tipperary in bruising win over Offaly

NFL Division 1A: Offaly 1-18 Tipperary 5-24

Taking the opportunity to get game time into several players, Tipperary coasted to an expected easy win over Offaly in round two of the National Hurling League in front of a 5,897 crowd at O’Connor Park.

It was an impressive display by Tipp, who now have four points from two games and are moving with impressive early-season intent. Their shooting and conversion was the most impressive aspect of a strong performance here, scoring 5-24 with only one wide in the first half and three in the second half.

They were ruthless and it was only late on, when they had the points well and truly wrapped up, that they let a couple of chances go. However, they were on fire when it counted with Jason Forde making a sensational return to action, scoring 2-3 of his 3-10 from play in a flawless shooting display.

Tipperary had much of the hard work done when they led 2-12 to 1-10 at half-time after playing against a stiff wind. Offaly had worked hard in the opening half but the All-Ireland champions always looked like winning.

Paddy McCormack’s 10th-minute goal helped them to a 1-4 to 0-2 lead but Offaly rallied as Brian Duignan got through for a fine goal to make it 1-6 to 1-5 after 17 minutes.

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A, Glenisk O'Connor Park, Tullamore, Offaly 1/2/2026 Offaly vs Tipperary Tipperary’s Paddy McCormack scores the first goal pf the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Tipperary replied with the next three points and were leading 1-11 to 1-7 when they got their second goal in the 28th minute, Jason Forde blasting home a penalty after Andrew Ormond was pulled down by Ben Miller, drawing a black card.

Sub John McGrath added to Offaly’s pain with a goal four minutes into the second half before Jason Forde got his second of the day 10 minutes later as Tipp went 4-17 to 1-10 clear.

Offaly introduced Fitzgibbon Cup players Dan Bourke and Adam Screeney in the second half, the former Bourke firing three points, but there was little threat of a comeback.

And there was scare let up from Tipp, who remained dangerous each time they broke forward and Jason Forde put the icing on the cake with his third goal two minutes from time.

OFFALY: L Hoare (0-2f); R Kelly, B Miller, P Taaffe; D Ravenhill (0-1), B Conneely (0-1), B Kavanagh; L Watkins (0-1), C Spain; C Doyle, E Cahill (0-4, 2f), R Ravenhill; B Duignan (1-2), C Cleary, O Kelly (0-2). Subs: C King (0-1) for Watkins (31 mins), D Bourke (0-3) for R Ravenhill, T Guinan for Doyle (both h-t), A Screeney (0-1f) for R Kelly (42), S Bourke for Conneely (temp, 45), D Hand for Spain (46).

TIPPERARY: B Hogan; C O’Reilly, B O’Mara, J Ryan; C Martin (0-1), C Morgan, S Kennedy; W Connors, C Stakelum (0-3); J Keller (0-2), A Ormond, G O’Connor (0-1); J Leamy (0-3), P McCormack (1-0), J Forde (3-10, 1-0p, 5f, 2’65). Subs: D Stakelum (0-2) for Keller, J McGrath (1-1) for McCormack (both h-t), N McGrath (0-1) for Ormond (45 mins), A Daly for Morgan (50), C English for C Stakelum (60).

Referee: C McDonald (Antrim).