Cork take rip-roaring win over Waterford in flying start to Ben O’Conner era

NHL Division 1A: Cork 3-25 Waterford 1-17

Cork’s Ben O’Connor era began in earnest with a free-flowing 14-point demolition of Waterford in front of 20,464 supporters at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Rebels may have been with the retired Patrick Horgan or Hurler of the Year nominee Brian Hayes, but a retooled full-forward line still took the Déise for 3-10.

Debutant William Buckley notched 1-4, which was matched by the repositioned Declan Dalton, among 10 different scorers.

Having excused them from Munster Hurling League duty, O’Connor called upon 10 of last year’s All-Ireland final team to start his first competitive game as manager. In addition to Buckley, Alan Walsh and Hugh O’Connor earned debuts off the bench, while Dáire O’Leary started at full back on his return to the panel.

Without their Ballygunner contingent, Peter Queally handed debuts to Daniel Lalor, Seán Mackey, and James Power, and they were sheared of further experience when Jack Fagan limped off in the opening exchanges to be replaced by Joe Booth.

Aside from a standout performance from Reuben Halloran – who claimed 0-13, including three from play – Waterford were utterly outmatched from the off as Cork scored nine points from their first nine shots inside nine minutes. They made it 10 without issue before the wides began to kick in, ending with 12 in total.

Dalton, lining out at full forward, opened the scoring on his way to a 1-4 contribution, not to mention his assists.

In contrast, Jamie Barron was the only Waterford player to score from play in the opening stretch, splitting the posts in the third and 17th minutes.

Cork manager Ben O'Connor. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Cork kept piling on the scores in the interim. Shane Barrett was given the freedom of the páirc as he roamed from centre forward for three quick-fire points. Darragh Fitzgibbon, Diarmuid Healy, Buckley and Alan Connolly also got off the mark.

Seán Walsh got off a shot on goal at the other end, which Patrick Collins stood tall to save.

Dalton was already on four points from play before he gave Conor Keane the slip and batted across the goal for Connolly to tap in. 1-11 to 0-3 after 18 minutes. Fitzgibbon, Buckley and Healy tacked on the next trio for a 14-point lead.

Darragh Lyons and Halloran gave the Déise’s supporters something to cheer, but things went from bad to worse when Mark Fitzgerald dragged down Brian Roche. After consulting with his umpires, Johnny Murphy produced the black card and awarded a penalty, which Dalton rocketed into the top corner. Cork led 2-16 to 0-9 at half-time, but Waterford broke even, 1-1 to 0-4, during the 10 minutes when they were reduced to 14 men.

Mackey was denied a debut goal, but when Halloran was fouled by Robert Downey, Murphy reached for his black card and gave a penalty. Shane Bennett came forward from the half-backs to drill it low to the net.

In the next play, Alan Walsh intercepted a pass and Connolly fed Buckley, whose one-handed swing beat the advancing goalkeeper. They led 3-19 to 1-11 as Bennett’s next free was saved on the goalline. Again, the black-card period ended up tied, 1-2 apiece.

They split the final eight points between them before Seán Walsh was sent off in stoppage time, with Murphy indicating interference with the face guard.

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, D O’Leary, S O’Donoghue; C O’Brien, R Downey, M Coleman (0-2); T O’Connell (0-1), D Fitzgibbon (0-3, one free); B Roche (0-1), S Barrett (0-3), D Healy (0-4); W Buckley (1-4), D Dalton (1-4, 1-0 pen), A Connolly (1-2, 1f).

Subs: A Walsh for Dalton (42 mins), H O’Connor (0-1) for Barrett (48), E Roche for O’Leary (51), M Mullins for Downey (55), R O’Flynn for Healy (61).

WATERFORD: B Nolan; C Prunty, D Lalor, C Keane; I Daly, M Fitzgerald, Shane Bennett (1-0 pen); D Lyons (0-1), S Mackey; R Halloran (0-13, 8f, 2′65s), J Barron (0-2), J Fagan; J Power, S Walsh, C Treen.

Subs: J Booth for Fagan (8 mins, inj), B Lynch for Lalor (20), C Lyons (0-1) for J Power (42), M Kiely for Booth (51), M Power for Daly (58).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick).