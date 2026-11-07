Louis Dignam winner sees UCD up to Premier Division

Premier Division playoff final: UCD 2 (Behan 34, Dignam 66) Drogheda United 1 (Doyle 19)

UCD will return to the Premier Division for the first time since 2023 after they upset the odds to overcome Drogheda United at Tallaght Stadium.

Drogheda had taken the lead through Mark Doyle, but goals from Ciarán Behan and Louis Dignam ensured promotion for the impressive Students.

Favourites after winning four of their last seven matches, Drogheda exerted their dominance from the off. Back at the site of their 2024 playoff triumph, they carved out their first chance on goal after just 12 minutes, when Connor Keely failed to direct an inch-perfect Brandon Kavanagh cross from deep on the left.

But just minutes later, in very similar circumstances, Kevin Doherty’s side managed to find the breakthrough. Alfie Bates set up the opening goal with a dangerous right-footed inswinger and Doyle was sharp to get in front of his marker to get a subtle touch to flick it goalwards, squeezing the ball right under the glove of a helpless Dara Kavanagh.

Despite the concession and early pressure, UCD responded well. Star midfielder Dignam forced Fynn Talley into a smart save from distance before Behan whipped in a deadly free-kick around the wall to grab a deserved equaliser, prompting chants of “We are going up” from their support in the East Stand.

The finely poised clashes continued in the same vein, with both sides enjoying bouts of possession before catching fire on the hour mark. Dignam’s stinging effort was well parried by Talley, before the Boynesiders built a head of steam, going agonisingly close through Bates and Brandan Kavanagh.

But the Students seized the initiative when the impressive Hugh Smith took on all comers. Just as the powerful frontman looked to shoot on the edge of the area having worked the space, he cleverly back-heeled the ball into the path of Dignam, who completed the turn around, making no mistake on his trusty left foot.

Drogheda unloaded the bench in a desperate bid to rescue their season, and despite a late onslaught that saw Dara Kavanagh pull off two outstanding last-ditch saves, it was the Blue wall of UCD that held firm to seal their place in the top flight for 2027.

UCD: Kavanagh; Cailloce, Lennox, Curtis, Murphy; Wells, Dignam; McCullagh, Behan, Norval (Mohan, 73); Smith.

DROGHEDA: Talley; Burney, Keeley, Quinn (Ancelin, 73); Agbaje, Bates (Godden, 80), O’Brien (Farrell, 67), Kane; Kavanagh, Oluwa (Brennan, 80), Doyle.

Referee: Paul McLoughlin.