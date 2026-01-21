No discussions held by Dublin players on potential Allianz protests for National Leagues

A supporter holds up a sign calling for the GAA to 'drop Allianz' during the All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling final at Croke Park last Sunday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

There has been no discussion among the Dublin senior football or hurling panels over a potential boycott of interviews conducted in front of Allianz signage during the National Leagues.

A series of motions passed at club and county conventions in recent months have called on the GAA to drop Allianz as sponsor of the National Leagues after a United Nations report on the conflict in Gaza, published last June, listed Allianz’s German parent company, through its subsidiary Pimco, as among those holding Israeli government bonds.

The matter of a potential boycott of Allianz signage during player interviews has been discussed by the Dublin county board and the senior management teams, but no player opinions were sought at this stage. Instead, it was decided all players could take their own decision on the matter.

Dublin footballer Greg McEneaney, speaking at an event hosted by Dublin GAA sponsors Staycity Aparthotels on Wednesday, confirmed no such panel discussion has taken place.

“No, it wasn’t discussed at all,” said McEneaney. “I was literally scrolling through Instagram, and the first I saw of it was by the Sunday Game, they posted it.

“We never spoke about it, and never had any (meeting). But obviously every individual, it’s up to himself. It’s his own opinion, he can do whatever he wants at the end of the day.

“For me, I don’t really have an opinion on it, I don’t know enough about it. I’ll just be there to play football on Saturday, I suppose.”

The Dublin footballers open their Division 1 campaign in Croke Park on Saturday evening against Donegal (throw-in 5pm) before the county’s hurlers play Clare in Ennis in their first-round Division 1B fixture on Sunday afternoon (throw-in 2pm).

Croke Park made no comment when asked if they anticipated any level of protest around the Allianz sponsorship as the National Leagues get under way.

Last month the GAA’s Management Committee accepted the recommendation of the Ethics and Integrity Commission (EIC) to retain its relations with Allianz. The insurance company has sponsored the GAA’s National Leagues since 1993, with the current deal in place to 2030.

Allianz also sponsor the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, the Camogie Association and Cumann na mBunscol.

At this stage it is unclear if any motion addressing the Allianz sponsorship will be debated at GAA Congress, which is set for Croke Park on the weekend of February 27th/28th.

According to the Management Committee, any such motion would be “inappropriate” for referencing external body decisions such as the EIC report. The GAA’s Rules Advisory Committee has yet to release the motions approved for Congress.

In August, almost 800 football, hurling and camogie players, past and present, signed and submitted an open letter to Croke Park asking the GAA to end its relationship with Allianz, claiming its financial ties are “enabling the genocide of the Palestinian people”.

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) has also indicated that should any motion on the matter make it to GAA Congress it would ask its members to vote on the matter in order to determine whether the GPA would support the motion.